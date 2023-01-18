Gerald Kidd Published 4:18 pm Wednesday, January 18, 2023

Gerald “Jack” Kidd, 80, of Pedro, died Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, at King’s Daughters Medical Center, Ashland, Kentucky.

He is survived by his wife, Pamela Sue (Miller) Kidd.

Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Saturday at Mt. Calvary Freewill Baptist Church, 12645 State Route 93, Pedro, with Pastor Ronnie Blagg and Brother Dave Schug officiating. Burial will follow in Lawrence Furnace Cemetery.

Visitation for family and friends will be Saturday, 11 a.m. until time of the service at the church.

To offer the Kidd family condolences, visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.