James Holtzapfel

James Holtzapfel

James Leonard Holtzapfel, 85, of Ironton, died Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023 at King’s Daughters Medical Center, Ashland, Kentucky.

Funeral mass will be 1 p.m. Saturday at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 905 S. Fifth St., Ironton, with Father Ward officiating. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 11 a.m.–12:30 p.m. the day of the service at the Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home, 518 S. Sixth St., Ironton.
