Krall, Friedl with Reds Caravan at Huntington Mall Thursday Published 10:55 pm Wednesday, January 18, 2023

CINCINNATI — The annual Cincinnati Reds Caravan will spend a week on the road and two days in the Tri-State area.

Manager David Bell along with current and former Reds players and mascots will appear at locations throughout Reds Country during this week. Fans will have the opportunity to participate in Q&A and autograph sessions, along with learning more about what’s ahead for the 2023 season at Great American Ball Park.

Check below for information on public stops where you can see the Reds Caravan live! All stops listed below are free and open to the public, and at each fan stop, one lucky fan will win two tickets to the 2023 Opening Day game on Thursday, March 30 (4:10 pm) vs. the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Email newsletter signup

The West Tour will make fan stops in Ohio and Indiana and includes major league infielder Jose Barrero, minor league outfielder Austin Hendrick, manager David Bell, alumni Corky Miller and broadcasters Jeff Brantley and Brian Giesenschlag.

The East Tour will make fan stops in West Virginia and includes major league outfielder TJ Friedl, minor leaguers Nick Northcut and Casey Legumina, broadcaster Tommy Thrall and general manager Nick Krall.

The North Tour will make fan stops in Ohio includes major league infielder Alejo Lopez, minor leaguers Cam Collier, broadcaster Jim Day, Hall of Fame broadcaster Marty Brennaman and general manager Nick Krall.

The South Tour will make fan stops in Kentucky and includes major league infielder Spencer Steer, minor leaguers Nick Northcut and Levi Stoudt, alumni Corky Miller, broadcasters John Sadak and Tommy Thrall, and assistant general manager Sam Grossman.

Fans will have the opportunity to get an autograph and take part in a question and answer session.

Here is the caravan schedule:

MONDAY, JANUARY 23

• Hamilton, Ohio

• Spooky Nook Sports Champion Mill

• 5-7 p.m. ET

TUESDAY, JANUARY 24

• Batesville, Indiana

• Southeastern Indiana YMCA

• 6-8 p.m. ET

WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 25

• Charleston, West Virginia

• Location TBD

• 5:30-7:30 p.m. ET

THURSDAY, JANUARY 26

• Huntington, West Virginia

• Huntington Mall

• 4:30-6:30 p.m. ET

FRIDAY, JANUARY 27

• Louisville, Kentucky

• Louisville Slugger Field

• 5:30-7:30 p.m. ET

• Columbus, Ohio

• Polaris Fashion Place

• 5:30-7:30 p.m. ET

SATURDAY, JANUARY 28

• Lima, Ohio

• Apollo Career Center

• 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. ET

• Dayton, Ohio

• National Museum of the United States Air Force

• 3-5 p.m. ET

• Bowling Green, Kentucky

• Location TBD

• 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. ET (10-11:30 a.m. CT)

• Lexington, Kentucky

• LexLive

• 3-5 p.m. ET

*Schedule and appearances subject to change.