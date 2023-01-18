OHSAA to observe Military Appreciation Night Jan. 27-28 Published 10:03 pm Wednesday, January 18, 2023

By Tim Stried

OHSAA Media Director

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio High School Athletic Association has announced that January 27-28 will be recognized as Military Appreciation Night across Ohio during athletic contests at OHSAA member schools.

Some schools have already observed Military Appreciation Night earlier this season and the OHSAA gives its support throughout the school year for schools to show appreciation to the men and women that have served our country. Schools that do not have home athletic contests those two days can hold Military Appreciation Night the following week.

“This initiative to show support for our military encompasses the entire school and community,” said Doug Ute, OHSAA Executive Director. “Many of our schools do this type of special recognition event already to thank our active and veteran military members and the OHSAA supports and encourages those ceremonies. Education-based athletics help develop the next generation of leaders, and our student-athletes will benefit from being a part of this program and thanking those who serve and protect our country.”

High schools around Ohio can participate in this program by granting active and veteran military members free entry to its athletic contests, designating military members as honorary captains and honoring them with public address announcements, along with cheer, dance and band performances that will show appreciation for our armed forces. Student groups and sections can also play a role in this event with creative themes that show school pride and honor military members.