Panthers start fast in win over Redmen Published 12:45 am Wednesday, January 18, 2023

By Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

PEDRO — The Chesapeake Panthers know how to shift gears.

The Panthers started fast to get the lead, then slowed the game down as they beat the Rock Hill Redmen 47-37 in an Ohio Valley Conference game on Tuesday.

Kaden Perkins had 5 points as he, Caleb Cox and Dannie Maynard all hit 3-pointers for the Panthers who took a 15-8 lead.

Izzak Cox had 4 of Rock Hill’s points.

Both teams scored 8 points in the second quarter and it was 23-16 at the half.

Maynard drilled 3-pointer and Braxton Oldaker had a 3-point play with Jacob Skeens adding a basket for Chesapeake’s 8 points.

Blake Porter and Noah Doddridge scored 4 points each for the Redmen (5-7, 1-7).

The Panthers got only 8 points again in the third quarter and led 31-25. Philip Thacker made a trey, Skeens converted a 3-point play and Maynard added a basket.

Brayden Adams drained a 3-pointer while Doddridge, Cox and Nixon Snavely all had baskets.

In the fourth quarter, the Panthers were 10-of-13 at the foul line with Maynard sinking 8-of-8 as he scored 10 points. Perkins had 4 points and was 2-of-3 at the line.

Adams hit another shot from beyond the arc, Cox had 4 points with Snavely getting a basket and Porter 2 foul shots.

Maynard scored 18 points with Perkins adding 9 to pace the Panthers (5-9, 3-5).

Izzak Cox had 10 points and Doddridge 9 for the Redmen.

Chesapeake 15 8 8 16 = 47

Rock Hill 8 8 9 12 = 37

CHESAPEAKE (5-9, 3-5): Caleb Cox 0 1 0-2 3, Kaden Perkins 2 1 2-5 9, Dannie Maynard 2 2 8-9 18, Camron Shockley 0 0 0-0 0, Braxton Oldaker 2 0 1-1 5, Philip Thacker 2 1 0-2 7, Jacob Skeens 2 0 1-1 5. Totals: 10 5 12-20 47. Fouls: 11. Fouled out: None.

ROCK HILL (5-7, 1-7): Noah Doddridge 4 0 1-2 9, Dylan Griffith 0 0 0-0 0, Nixon Snavely 2 0 0-0 4, Brayden Adams 0 2 0-0 6, Izzak Cox 5 0 0-3 10, Blake Porter 3 0 2-3 8. Totals: 14 2 3-8 37. Fouls: 17. Fouled out: None.