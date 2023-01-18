Strong foul shooting gives Titans win over Vikings Published 12:46 am Wednesday, January 18, 2023

By Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

WILLOW WOOD — A chance to move closer to second place was on the line, so the Notre Dame Titans went to the line to stop the Symmes Valley Vikings.

Email newsletter signup

The Titans converted 23-of-34 free throws as they beat the Vikings 56-40 in a Southern Ohio Conference game on Tuesday.

Notre Dame is 9-5 overall and improved to 6-2 in the SOC. The Vikings slip to 6-7 and 4-5 in the league.

Notre Dame led just 9-8 after the first quarter as Cody Metzler hit a 3-pointer and scored 5 points.

Josh Saunders hit a 3-pointer for the Vikings.

The lead was 19-16 at the half as Metzler went 4-of-4 at the foul line and Dominic Sparks had 4 points including 2-of-2 at the line.

Saunders had another 3-pointer and Braden Corn sank 2 foul shots to keep the Vikings close.

Aaryn Bradford drained a pair of 3-pointers, Metzler got 6 points as he went 4-of-6 at the foul line and Sparks had 4 more points for the Titans who took a 37-27 lead in the third quarter.

Ethan Smith had 4 points and Saunders buried his third trey in the quarter for the Vikings.

Notre Dame went 11-of-19 from the foul line in the fourth quarter as the Vikings were forced to foul.

Metzler scored 5 points and went 3-of-5 at the line, Carter Campbell was 4-of-6 at the line as he scored 6 points and Landon Barbarits had 4 points as he went 2-of-4 at the line.

Smith hit a 3-pointer and scored 6 points while Saunders made his fourth trifecta for the Vikings.

Saunders scored 12 points with his four 3-pointers to go with 5 rebounds. Smith had 11 points along with 3 assists and 3 steals. Corn had 9 points and 7 rebounds.

Metzler scored 20 points, Sparks 11 and Campbell 10 for the Titans.

Notre Dame 9 10 18 19 = 56

Sym. Valley 8 8 11 13 = 40

PORTSMOUTH NOTRE DAME (9-5, 6-2): Ladon Barbarits 2 0 2-5 6, Aaryn Bradford 0 2 1-2 7, Eugene Collins 0 0 0-0 0, Cody Metzler 3 1 11-15 20, Braeden Patmore 0 0 0-0 0, Carter Campbell 2 0 6-8 10, Bryce McGraw 0 0 0-0 0, Myles Phillips 1 0 0-0 2, Dominic Sparks 4 0 3-4 11. Totals: 15-49 23-34 56. 3-pt goals: 3-14. Rebounds: 10-O, 26-D = 36. Assists: 9. Steals: 2. Blocks: 4. Turnovers: 13. Fouls: 20. Fouled out: None.

SYMMES VALLEY (6-7, 4-5): Branden Corn 2 0 5-5 9, Jacob Cade 0 0 1-3 1, Logan Simpkins 0 0 0-0 0, Ethan Smith 4 1 0-5 11, Aleck Beckett 2 0 2-4 6, Levi Ross 0 0 0-3 0, Josh Saunders 0 4 0-3 12, Levi Owens 0 0 0-0 0, Will Jones 0 0 0-0 0, Aydon Taylor 0 0 1-2 1, Aiden Hieronimus 0 0 0-2 0. Totals: 13-58 9-27 40. 3-pt goals: 5-24. Rebounds: 8-O, 21-D-21 = 29 (Corn 7, Saunders 5). Assists: 7 (Smith 3, Ross 2). Steals: 8 (Smith 3, Corn 2). Blocks: 3 (Jones 2, Smith 1). Turnovers: 12. Fouls: 24. Fouled out: Saunders.