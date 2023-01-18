Trio help Lady Rebels down Lady Vikings Published 9:59 pm Wednesday, January 18, 2023

By Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

MERCERVILLE — The South Gallia Lady Rebels have the Big 3, and all 3 came up big

Morgan Lyons, Emma Clary and Lindsay Wells combined for 55 points to lead the Lady Rebels to a 68-46 win over the Symmes Valley Lady Vikings on Wednesday.

Lyons led all scorers with 23 points, Clary had 17 and Wells 15 as South Gallia improved to 15-2.

Ssymmes Valley (9-8) was led by Simpson its 13 points and Kaitlin Maynard scored 10.

South Gallia went in front 21-14 in the first quarter as Lyons hit a pair of 3-pointers and scored 8 points while Madison Summer hit a 3-pointer and a foul shot and Tori Triplett also hit a trey.

Simpson scored 5 points and Maynard was 3-of-4 at the line for the Lady Vikings.

Five different players scored for the Lady Vikings in the second quarter as they cut the deficit to 30-24 at the half.

But the third quarter determined the outcome as the Lady Rebels outscored Symmes Valley 24-6 to open up a 54-30 cushion.

Clary scored 9 points, Wells had 6 and Lyons added 5 points including 3-of-5 at the foul line.

Lydia Saunders, Brenna Tibbs and Maynard all had baskets for Symmes Valley.

The Lady Vikings didn’t quit as they outscored the Lady Rebels 16-14 in the fourth quarter.

Simpson scored 6 of the Lady Vikings’ 16 points as five different players scored.

Wells hit a trifecta and scored 7 points while Clary added 5 more for the Lady Rebels.

Sym. Valley 14 10 6 16 = 46

South Gallia 21 9 24 14 = 68

SYMMES VALLEY (9-7): Lydia Saunders 3 0 2-4 8, Kaylee Maynard 0 0 0-0 0, Hailee Beckett 1 0 0-0 2, Jordan Ellison 1 0 0-0 2, Brenna Tibbs 3 0 1-2 7, Evan Sells 0 0 0-0 0, Desiree Simpson 6 0 1-2 13, Enola Cade 1 0 0-3 2, Rylie Loudenburg 0 0 0-0 0, Kaycee Thompson 1 0 0-1 2, Allie Day 0 0 0-0 0, Kaitlin Maynard 3 0 4-5 10. Totals: 19 0 8-17 46. Fouls: 14. Fouled out: None.

SOUTH GALLIA (15-2): Morgan Lyons 5 2 7-9 23, Lindsay Wells 6 1 0-2 15, Tori Triplett 1 2 0-2 8, Madison Summers 0 1 2-2 5, Emma Clary 7 0 3-6 17, Jacie Boothe 0 0 0-0 0 Molly McWhorter 0 0 0-0 0, Sharla Hammond 0 0 0-0 0. Totals: 19 6 12-21 68. Fouls: 14. Fouled out: None.