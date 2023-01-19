Alchemy Theatre Troupe to present original works Published 12:00 am Thursday, January 19, 2023

Short Attention Span Theater this weekend

HUNTINGTON, W. Va. — Alchemy Theatre Troupe invites the public for two nights of original theater at The Cellar Door, located at 905 3rd Ave.

Starting at 6 p.m. on Friday the group will present “Short Attention Span Theater.”

This fast, fun night of theater will take audiences from the tender to the thrilling to the downright absurd. The audience will have the opportunity to give feedback to the authors, as well as enjoying tapas and drink specials from The Cellar Door.

The event will feature staged readings of original short works by Tyson Compton, Audrey Stanton-Smith, Eric Fritzius, Nadia Legros, Allison Fradkin, Ian Nolte and the theater class of Huntington High.

At 6 p.m. on Saturday, the short comedy, “The Excursion” by Audrey Stanton-Smith will be presented, followed by the premier reading of an original full-length play, “One Night in Venice,” written by local authors Sheila Redling and Lulu Smith.

Cost is $10 per night and $15 for both nights. Tickets can be purchased at the door or online at https://www.alchemytheatretroupe.org/show/new-works-2023. Note: These original works feature adult themes.

The Cellar Door will have specialty themed cocktails for the evening as well as their full menu.

For the aspiring stage and screenwriters in the community, there will be four free stage/screenwriting workshops from noon-4 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 21 at Heritage Station, located at 210 11th St. in Huntington. Topics include what actors look for in great roles, writing in pairs, and a Zoom with internationally renowned actor/dancer/playwright Kris Andersson

