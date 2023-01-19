Defense keys Lady Flyers win over Lady Bobcats Published 10:49 pm Thursday, January 19, 2023

By Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

The defense was the difference.

Email newsletter signup

The St. Joseph Lady Flyers put together one of their better defensive efforts of the season with a 31-8 win over the Green Lady Bobcats in a Southern Ohio Conference game on Thursday.

St. Joseph was up 4-3 at the end of the first quarter as Gracie Damron and Aubrey Sutton got baskets.

Lori Brown hit a 3-pointer for Green.

The Lady Flyers outscored Green 6-0 in the second quarter to lead 10-3 at the half.

Mia Weber, Damron and Sutton all had baskets for St. Joseph.

The lead grew to 24-4 after three quarters as St. Joseph outscored Green 14-1.

Damron scored 6 points while Ava Weber, Addi Philabaun and Sutton all had baskets.

Mia Weber had 3 points and Philaban and Sutton got 2 points each in the fourth quarter.

Makayla. Beal and Makayla Laber scored 2 points each for Green.

Damron had a double-double with 10 points and 14 rebounds. Aubrey Sutton xcored 8 points, Addi Philabaun had 7 rebounds and 6 steals, Mia Weber 7 points and 9 rebounds and Addison Murray had 6 rebounds.

The Lady Bobcats were not only playing without leading scorer Anna Knapp due to a season-ending knee injury, but starters Katelinn Satterfield, Alex Smith and Ava Abrams were missing due to illness.

Green 3 0 1 4 = 8

St. Joseph 4 6 14 7 = 31

GREEN (5-9, 4-6): Lori Brown 0 1 0-4 3, Myles Hunt 0 0 0-0 0, Isabella Conley 0 0 0-2 0, Makayla Laber 1 0 0-0 2, Natalie Butler 0 0 0-0 0, Makayla Beal 1 0 0-0 2. Totals: 2 1 1-8 8. Fouls: 7. Fouled out: Hunt.

ST. JOSEPH (3-12, 3-7): Gracie Damron 5 0 0-0 10, Addi Philabaun 2 0 0-2 4, Aubrey Sutton 4 0 0-0 8, Addison Murray 0 0 0-0 0, Ava Weber 1 0 0-0 2, Mia Weber 2 0 3-8 7. Totals: 14 0 3-10 31. Rebounds: 36 (Damron 14, Philabaun 7, M. Weber 9, Murray 6). Fouls: 6. Fouled out: None.