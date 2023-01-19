Lady Dragons rout Lady Trojans; Allen reaches 1,000 points Published 11:41 pm Thursday, January 19, 2023

By Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

PROCTORVILLE — Bree Allen needed a game’s worth of points to reach the 1,000 for her career.

Email newsletter signup

She tried to do it in half a game.

Allen scored 23 of her 29 points in the first half as the Fairland Lady Dragons rolled past the Portsmouth Lady Trojans 77-37 in an Ohio Valley Conference game on Thursday.

Allen now has 1,001 points for her career.

The game was tied 9-all in he first quarter when Fairland went on a 43-13 run to end the half.

Allen scored 8 points while Kamryn Barnitz and Bailey Russell had 5 points including a 3-pointer as the Lady Dragons opened up a 25-11 first quarter lead.

Daysha Reid scored 5 points and Emily Cheatham got 4 points for Portsmouth.

Allen lit it up in the second quarter as Fairland opened up a 42-22 lead.

Bree Allen drained three 3-pointers and scored 15 points with Russell hit a trey and scoring 5 points.

Sienna Allen had 4 points and Reid hit a 3-pointer for the Lady Trojans.

The Lady Dragons extended their lead to 64-32 as Hinkle had 5 points as she and Barnitz each hit 3-pointers.

Sienna Allen got 6 points and Reid hit another trey in the third quarter

Bree Allen scored 6 points including 2-of-4 at the line as she hit her milestone scoring mark as the Lady Dragons outscored Portsmouth 13-5.

Savannah Cantrell converted a 3-point play and Sienna Allen sank 2 foul shots for Portsmouth’s total.

Besides Bree Allen’s 29 points, Russell had 14 points and Hinkle scored 13.

Portsmouth got 14 points each from Sienna Allen and Cheatham with Reid scoring 11.

Portsmouth 11 11 10 5 = 37

Fairland 25 27 12 13 = 77

PORTSMOUTH (15-3, 6-3): Emily Cheatham 5 0 4-4 14, Sienna Allen 5 0 4-4 14, Daysha Reid 3 1 2-3 11, Ayanna 0 0 0-0 0, K.K. Mays 0 0 1-4 1, Sydney Meadows 0 0 0-0 0, Katie Androm 0 0 0-0 0, Savannah Cantrell 3 0 1-2 7. Totals: 13 1 8-13 37. Fouls: 7. Fouled out: None.

FAIRLAND (16-0, 11-0): Taegan Leep 0 0 0-0 0, Isa Taliaferro 1 0 1-2 3, Addison Godby 1 0 1-2 3, Reece Barnitz 1 0 0-0 2, Sierra Pemberton 0 0 0-0 0, Audrey Stephenson 0 0 0-0 0, Jordan Spencer 0 0 0-0 0, Bree Allen 9 3 2-4 29, Tomi Hinkle 2 2 3-3 13, Kamryn Barnitz 1 2 0-0 8, Bailey Russell 4 2 0-0 14, Avery Byers 0 0 0-0 0, Hannah Taylor 0 0 0-0 0, Kylee Bruce 3 0 0-0 6. Totals: 22 9 6-9 77. Fouls: 12. Fouled out: None.