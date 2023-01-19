Seniors launch line dancing class among new activities Published 12:00 am Thursday, January 19, 2023

Monthly meals to be held on first Fridays

ROME TOWNSHIP — The Lawrence County Senior Center has been open for a little over a month at tis current location, a new building at the county fairgrounds, and its director says they are offering a new activity to take advantage of the increased space.

“We started a beginner’s line dancing class,” director Darlene Green said. “And we had a big crowd.

Green said about 70 people turned out for the first class, which took place on Friday, at the same time the center also hosted bingo.

Green said the class will offered every Friday at 9:30 a.m. (except Jan. 27, when the center will be closed) and there is no cost or preregistration required.

The instructor for the class is Cindy DeJarrett.

Green said they are also changing the date for their monthly senior meal, which has been traditionally held on the last Friday of each month. The event will now take place on the first Monday of each month, starting at 10 a.m. The next one is set for Feb. 4.

In addition, Green said they are planning a variety of events for the coming months, including the start of a senior choir, for which they are seeking a director.

The Lawrence County Senior Center, which took the place of the Sybene-Chesapeake Senior Center, is located at the fairgrounds at 7755 County Road 107 in Rome Township.