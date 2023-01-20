Helen Motycka Published 4:34 pm Friday, January 20, 2023

Helen Motycka

Helen Motycka, 96, of Ironton, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Dr. Lewis M. Motycka; and her son, Dale L. Motycka.

She is survived by her son, Lawrence M. Motycka (Kathi), of Lenexa, Kansas; and daughter, Kathleen M. Smith (Jeffrey), of Huntington, West Virginia.

She is also survived grandchildren, Michael A. Motycka (Ann), of Leawood, Kansas, Mathew A. Motycka (Jenna), of Evansville, Indiana; Spencer M. Smith (Elizabeth), of Raleigh, North Carolina; Alexandra C. Mannan (Rahul), of Morgantown, West Virginia; and great-grandchildren, Mara Motycka, Vivian Motycka, Gordon Lewis Motycka, Eli Motycka, Jacob Motycka, Wyatt Motycka and Sameera Mannan.

Helen was a devoted Catholic, a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church and a member of the Catholic Women’s Club and Church Council.

Funeral Mass will be held at St. Joseph Catholic Church 11 a.m. Monday, with Father Wayne Morris officiating. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery.

Visitation will be at St. Joseph at 10 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made to Catholic Women’s Club.

O’Keefe-Baker Funeral Home will be assisting with arrangements.