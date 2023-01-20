Hutchinson rallies Lady Panthers by Lady Tigers Published 12:48 am Friday, January 20, 2023

By Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

Sophi Hutchinson is just a freshman, but with the game on the line she played more like a senior.

Hutchinson scored 11 of her 21 points in the fourth quarter to rally the Chesapeake Lady Panthers past the Ironton Lady Fighting Tigers 39-36 in an Ohio Valley Conference game on Tuesday.

Hutchinson scored 11 of Chesapeake’s 15 points in the quarter including a 3-pointer and 6-of-8 free throws. Kate Ball and Hannah Webb had the other 4 points.

Teegan Carpenter knocked down a 3-pointer and had 5 p lints for Ironton while Isabel Morgan scored 3 points and Khamil Martin was 2-of-3 at the foul line.

Ironton took a 13-8 first quarter lead as Carpenter drained a pair of 3-pointers and scored 8 points and Kirsten Williams also made a trifecta.

Ball scored half of Chesapeake’s points in the quarter.

The Lady Fighting Tigers )3-15, 2-9) extended their lead to 23-14 at the half as Morgan hit from behind the arc and scored 5 points, Emerson White was 3-of-4 at the line and Peyton Deer added a basket.

The Lady Panthers got 4 more points from Ball and a basket from Hutchinson.

Chesapeake (15-5, 6-5) began its comeback in the third quarter by outscoring Ironton 10-3 to get within 26-24.

Hutchinson had 6 points while Robin Isaacs and Ball hit baskets.

White scored all 3 of Ironton’s points.

Ball scored 12 points to back Hutchinson’s 21.

Carpenter scored 13 points to pace Ironton with Morgan adding 8.

Chesapeake 8 6 10 15 = 39

Ironton 13 10 3 10 = 36

CHESAPEAKE (15-5, 6-5): Sophi Hutchinson 6 1 6-10 21, Robin Isaacs 1 0 0-1 2, Abbey Isaacs 0 0 0-3 0, Kate Ball 5 0 2-4 12, Brooklyn McComas 0 0 0-0 0, Hannah Webb 1 0 0-0 2, Erin Hicks 1 0 0-0 2. Totals: 14 1 8-18 39. Fouls: 17. Fouled out: None.

IRONTON (3-15, 2-9): Peyton Deer 2 0 0-0 4, Khamil Martin 0 0 2-3 2, Evan Williams 0 0 0-1 0, Teegan Carpenter 1 3 2-3 13, Kirsten Williams 0 1 0-2 3, Isabel Morgan 2 1. 1-2 8, Emerson White 1 0 4-6 6. Totals: 6 5 9-15 36. Fouls: 19. Fouled out: E. Williams.