Joanna Jenkins

Published 10:06 am Friday, January 20, 2023
Joanna (Wilson) Jenkins, 94, of South Point, died Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023, at her residence surrounded by family.
Graveside services will be 2 p.m. Tuesday at Woodland Cemetery, 824 Lorain Street, Ironton, with Rev. Jeff Cremeans officiating.
Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, is honored to assist the Thomas family with arrangements.
To offer online condolences, visit: www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.