Joanna Jenkins

Published 10:06 am Friday, January 20, 2023

By Obituaries

Joanna (Wilson) Jenkins, 94, of South Point, died Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023, at her residence surrounded by family.

Graveside services will be 2 p.m. Tuesday at Woodland Cemetery, 824 Lorain Street, Ironton, with Rev. Jeff Cremeans officiating.

Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, is honored to assist the Thomas family with arrangements.

