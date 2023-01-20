Lowell Murdock Published 4:33 pm Friday, January 20, 2023

Jan. 5, 1941–Jan. 19, 2023

Lowell M. Murdock, 82, of Ironton, passed away Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023, at Kings Daughters Medical Center, Ashland, Kentucky.

Mr. Murdock was born Jan. 5, 1941 in Ironton, a son to the late Wilford Lowell and Thelma Pauline (Locey) Murdock.

He is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Donna L. (Brammer) Murdock.

Mr. Murdock was a 1959 graduate of Ironton High School and attended Ohio University.

He was an operator for Dow Chemical before retiring after 34 years of service.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Vivian Willis.

In addition to his wife Donna, he is survived by two sons, Vincent (Kandi) Murdock, of Westerville, and Shawn (Robin R.) Murdock; three grandchildren, Vincent Murdock, Jr., Kennedy Murdock and Sarah Murdock; also, two sisters, Donna Haugen and Lyndall Eubanks.

Funeral service will be noon Monday at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, with Rev. Jack Finch officiating. Burial will follow in Rome-Proctorville Cemetery.

Visitation with family and friends will be 11 a.m. until time of the service at the funeral home.

To offer condolences, please visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.