Shirley Smith Published 9:36 am Friday, January 20, 2023

Shirley Jean Smith, 75 of Minford, formerly of Zanesville, died Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023 at her home in Minford.

Funeral Services will be 6 p.m. Monday the Portsmouth Apostolic Church, 1209 Young Street; Portsmouth, with Rev. Randy Schintzius officiating.

Visitation is one hour prior to services.

Services entrusted to brownfuneralchapel.org.