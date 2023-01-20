Wanda Easterling

Wanda Easterling

Wanda Easterling, 40, died Monday, Jan. 9, 2023, at St. Mary’s Medical Center in Ironton.

She is survived by her husband, Josh Easterling.

Funeral Services will be 1 p.m. Wednesday at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton. Burial will follow in Haverhill Cemetery.

Visitation will be Wednesday from 11 a.m. until the time of the service.

To offer condolences to the family, visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.

