Doddridge, Porter lead Redmen by New Boston Published 12:40 am Sunday, January 22, 2023

By Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

NEW BOSTON — There’s a cartoon where Bugs Bunny goes into a casino and keeps betting and winning on the number 23.

Email newsletter signup

The number 23 proved to be a winner for the Rock Hill Redmen on Saturday as Noah Doddridge and Blake Porter both scored 23 points in a 63-46 win over the New Boston Tigers.

The Redmen took a 16-10 in first quarter lead as Porter hit two 3-pointers and scored 8 points and Brayden Adams hit a trifecta and two free throws.

Dalton Jackson had 7 points including a 3-pointer for the Tigers.

Each team scored 12 points in the second quarter as the Redmen held a 28-22 lead at the half.

Doddridge scored 6 of Rock Hill’s 12 points. Jacob Cahall scored 4 points and New Boston was 8-of-9 from the foul line in the quarter.

The Redmen (6-8) took charge in the third quarter by outscoring the Tigers 47-31 lead.

Doddridge scored 12 points including 4-of-4 at the foul line to lead the Redmen offensive output.

Devin Allard hit a 3-pointer and scored 5 points for the Tigers.

Porter scored 10 of Rock Hill’s 16 points in the fourth quarter while Myles Beasley hit a trey and scored 11 of New Boston’s 15 points in the quarter.

Beasley had 18 points and Jackson 13 for New Boston (8-8).

Rock Hill 16 12 19 16 = 63

New Boston 10 12 9 15 = 46

ROCK HILL (6-8): Noah Doddridge 9 0 5-6 23, Dylan Griffith 0 0 0-0 0, Nixon Snavely 1 0 1-2 3 Brayden Adams 2 1 2-3 9, Gavin Wissman 0 0 0-0 0, Izzak Cox 1 0 0-0 2, Levi Jenkins 0 0 0-0 0, Victor Day 1 0 1-2 3, Braiden Medley 0 0 0-0 0, Blake Porter 7 3 0-1 23, Braxton Harper 0 0 0-0 0. Totals: 21 4 9-14 63. Fouls: 15 Fouled out: None.

NEW BOSTON (8-8): Devin Allard 1 1 2-2 7, Devin Maynard 0 0 0-0 0, Myles Beasley 6 2 0-0 18, Colt Maynard 0 0 0-0 0, Josiah Bower 0 0 0-0 0, Luke Henson 0 0 2-2 2, Jacob Cahall 1 0 4-7 6, Hunter Easter 0 0 0-0 0, Dalton Jackson 4 1 2-2 13, Ector Brady 0 0 0-0 0. Totals: 12 4 10-13 46. Fouls: 15. Fouled out: Allard.