Dragons erupt for lopsided win over Warriors

By Jim Walker

PROCTORVILLE — When the Fairland Dragons bounce back, they really bounce back.

After a tough road loss at South Point on Friday, the Dragons bounced back in a big way as they routed the Eastern Brown Warriors 74-34 on Saturday.

The Dragons (12-5) had five players in double figures led by Will Davis with 20 points. Chase Allen and Brody Buchanan scored 16 points each and J.D. Thacker had 11 points.

Luke Haney scored 10 points to pace the Warriors (4-8).

Allen and Thacker scored 6 points each, Davis had 5 points and Steeler Leep 4 points as Fairland built a 23-11 first quarter lead.

Haney got 4 points and Kade Walkup hit a 3-pointer for the Warriors.

The lead ballooned to 42-18 at the half as Davis got 6 more points, Allen hit a 3-pointer and scored 5 points with Buchanan adding a 3 -pointer.

Fairland extended the lead to 67-29 in the third quarter as Buchanan scored 10 points including a 3-pointer, Davis got 8 points and Allen hit a 3-pointer as he got 5 points.

The backups played in the fourth quarter and the Dragons outscored the Warriors 7-5 as Trevor Lochow got 4 of Fairland’s points.

E. Brown 11 7 11 5 = 34

Fairland 23 19 25 7 = 74

EASTERN BROWN (4-8): Kade Walkup 0-4 1-7 0-0 3, Landon Koehler 0-0 0-1 0-0 0, Grady Barber 2-4 0-3 0-0 4, Dylan Pierson 1-1 0-0 0-0 2, Drew Edmisten 0-0 0-2 0-0 0, Wyatt Haupt 0-2 0-2 0-0 0, Luke Haney 3-6 1-1 1-2 10, Pryce Murphy 1-2 0-0 1-2 3, Caleb Jimison 3-4 0-0 0-0 6, Braxton Vance 1-2 0-0 0-0 2, Rylan Utler 2-2 0-1 0-0 4. Totals: 15-44 2-4 34. 3-pt goals: 2-17. Rebounds: 22 (Haney 7). Assists: 5 (Walkup 2). Fouls: 11. Fouled out: None.

FAIRLAND (12-5): Will Davis 7-7 13 3-5 20, Chase Allen 5-9 2-4 0-0 16, Turk Fowler 0-2 0-0 0-0 0, Zion Martin 0-0 0-0 0-0 0, J.D. Thacker 3-4 1-2 2-4 11, Steeler Leep 3-5 0-0 0-0 6, Noah Marcum 0-0 0-1 0-0 0, Cliff Fransen 0-0 0-0 0-0 0, Keegan Smith 0-3 0-1 1-2 1, Luke Brown 0-0 0-0 0-0 0, Trevor Lochow 2-2 0-0 0-0 4, Jameson Lauder 0-1 0-0 0-0 0, Brody Buchanan 4-6 2-4 2-2 16, Maddox Gue 4-6 2-4 2-2 16. Totals: 30-53 8-13 74. 3-pt goals: 6-15. Rebounds: 20 (Thacker 4, Davis 4, Smith 4). Assists: 7 (Davis 2, Allen 2, Smith 2). Steals: 11 (Buchanan 2, Davis 2). Fouls: 4. Fouled out: None.