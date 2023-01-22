Fun for all ages (WITH GALLERY)

Published 12:00 am Sunday, January 22, 2023

By Heath Harrison

Library has busy schedule of activities at branches

A new year is underway and the Briggs Lawrence County Public Library has plenty of events lined up for children, teens and adults.

On Tuesday, a Kids Craft event took place at the library’s in location in Ironton, in which children colored and cut out a series of snowmen, which then served as targets for the slingshots they made.

Sherry Pack, children’s assistant for the library, said the sessions meet twice a month at the Ironton location and there are similar events lined up at the library’s branches throughout the county.

Here is a preview of events for the coming week at locations:

• Writings from the Hills  – This video series spotlights Appalachian books, as well as books about Ohio. Kentucky and West Virginia. (Virtual) 10–10:15 a.m., Monday,

• Preschool Story Time  – Children ages 3 –5 and their caregivers are invited to enjoy books, songs, activities and more. (Ironton) 11 a.m.–noon. Monday.

• Homeschool Hub –Energizing Electricity  – Discover how electrical energy works through experimentation and make your own working flashlight. For homeschooling families with children ages 6 –12, (Proctorville) 11:30 a.m.–12:30 p.m., Monday.

• Adult Craft –Cutting Board Snowman. Please pre –register (Ironton) 2–4 p.m., Monday.

• Teens: Hot Chocolate Bar – Come in from the cold and hangout with other teens while you decorate your own mug and create your own hot chocolate concoction. Grades 6–12. (Ironton) 5–6 p.m., Monday.

• Preschool Story Time (Proctorville) 11.a.m. –noon. Tuesday.

• Toddler Time  – Bring children up to age 3 to enjoy a story time that includes early literacy fun with simple storybooks, songs, body movement, and more. (Ironton) 1 1 a.m.–noon. Tuesday.

• Crochet Club – (South Point) 2–3 p.m., Tuesday.

• Kids’ Craft: Snowflake Art  – Learn how to cut some cool snowflake designs from paper. Then use watercolors to make your designs extra special. For kids in grades K–fifth. (South Point) 4–5 p.m. Tuesday.

• Local History – Each week Lori a topic on local history will be covered, including business histories, historical events, disasters and biographies. (Virtual) 10–10:15 a.m., Wednesday.

• Preschool Story Time (South Point) 11 a.m.–noon, Wednesday.

  Toddler Time (Chesapeake) 11 a.m. –noon. Wednesday.

• Coffee and Coloring  – Enjoy a cozy afternoon of adult coloring while sipping on your favorite hot beverage. (South Point) 2–3 p.m., Wednesday.

• Block Party for Kids  – Come test your building skills and have some fun with LEGO, Duplo, wooden blocks, and more. Fun for families with kids of all ages. (Chesapeake) 4–5 p.m., Wednesday.

• Preschool Story Time (Chesapeake) 11 a.m. –noon Thursday.

• Crochet Club (Proctorville) 5–6 p.m. Thursday.

• Movie: “Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris” (PG), Adults, popcorn will be served. (South Point) 3–5 p.m., Friday.

• Teen Event: Fidget Bracelets – Learn to make fashionable fidget bracelets to help you ease anxiety, regain focus, and look trendy. For teens in grades 6–12. (Proctorville) 4–5 p.m., Friday.

