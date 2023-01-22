Isaacs, Lady Panthers down Lady Rebels Published 12:25 am Sunday, January 22, 2023

By Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

CHESAPEAKE — The Chesapeake Lady Panthers were hoping to get off to a good start. Abbey Isaacs took care of that.

Isaacs had a big first quarter and went on to score a career-high 15 points as the Lady Panthers beat the Tolsia Lady Rebels 52-39 on Saturday.

Chesapeake (13-5) grabbed an 18-8 first quarter lead as Isaacs hit a 3-pointer and connected on 2 fouls shots as she scored 11 points while Sophi Hutchinson was 4-of-4 at the foul line.

Emily Artrip had 5 points as she and Autumn Block each hit 3-pointers.

The Lady Rebels 9-of-12 from the foul line in the quarter with Jacey Crum making 4-of-4 to cut the deficit to 28-21 at the half.

Chesapeake got a pair of 3-pointers from Brooklyn McComas in the quarter.

The Lady Panthers opened up a 45-33 lead in the third quarter as Hutchinson drained a pair of 3-pointers and sank 2 free throws for 8 points with Kate Ball scoring 7 more points.

Amber Steves and Kerigan Stevens each scored 5 points for Tolsia (9-6).

Chesapeake outscored Tolsia 7-6 in the fourth quarter as Hutchinson hit a trey and was 3-of-4 at the foul line.

Hutchinson scored a game-high 18 points including 9-of-10 at the foul line. Ball scored 10 points as the Lady Panthers and 3 players in double figures.

Salmons had 9 points and Artrip 8 to lead a balanced Tolsia offense.

Tolsia 8 13 12 6 = 39

Chesapeake 18 10 17 7 = 52

TOLSIA (9-6): Emily Artrip 2 1 1-4 8, Kilee Preece 0 0 0-0 0, Julie Young 1 0 0-0 2, Jacey Crum 1 0 4-4 6, Autumn Block 1 1 2-2 7, Kerigan Salmons 2 0 5-6 9, Amber Stevens 3 0 1-1 7, Megan Clayton 0 0 0-0 0. Totals: 10 2 13-17 39. Fouls: 16. Fouled out: None.

CHESAPEAKE (13-5): Sophi Hutchinson 0 3 9-10 18, Robin Isaacs 0 0 0-0 0, Abbey Isaacs 5 1 2-4 15, Kate Ball 3 0 4-6 10, Brooklyn McComas 0 2 0-0 6, Hannah Webb 1 0 0-0 2, Erin Hicks 0 0 1-3 1. Totals: 9 6 16-23 52. Fouls: 17. Fouled out: None.