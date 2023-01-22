Lady Hornets roll past Lady Spartans

Published 7:58 pm Sunday, January 22, 2023

By Jim Walker

By Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

COAL GROVE — As it turns out, 3-out-of-4 was plenty.

Email newsletter signup

The Coal Grove Lady Hornets turned in three strong quarters in a 47-25 rout of the Alexander Lady Spartans on Saturday.

“We played three pretty good quarters and things got a little sloppy in the fourth quarter which sometimes happens when you have a big lead,” said Lady Hornets’ coach Nick Miller.

“Fraley and Noel continued to score well. A shout out to Bryna Guy who scored her first career points. She’ a great team player. I’m happy for her.”

Fraley led Coal Grove with 14 points and Alivia Noel scored 13.

Kaylee Hunall scored 11 for Alexander.

The Lady Hornets (11-8) jumped out to a 17-4 first quarter lead and never looked back.

Noel had 6 points with Fraley scoring 5 points and Kenadee Keaton had 4.

The lead was 26-12 at the half as Fraley hit a 3-pointer and sank a pair of free throws.

Hudnall had 4 points for Alexander (0-15).

Coal Grove 11-8) stretched its lead to 41-14 in the third quarter as Noel got 5 points and Kinsey Keeney added 4 more.

In the fourth quarter, Hudnall got 4 points and Karah Allison hit a 3-pointer for the Lady Spartans who outscored Coal Grove 11-6.

Fraley, Keeney and Guy all had baskets for Coal Grove’s total.

Coal Grove will host Chesapeake on Monday for senior night.

Alexander    4 8 2 11 = 25

Coal Grove 17 9 15 6 = 47

ALEXANDER (0-15): Monica Thompson 1 0 0-0 2, Julianna Cain 0 0 0-0 0, Mallory Sherman 0 0 0-0 0, Kaylee Hudnall 4 1 0-0 11, McKenna Moore 0 0 0-0 0, Karah Allison 1 1 0-1 5, Ava Hoffer 2 0 2-2 6. Totals: 8 2 2-3 24. Fouls: 9. Fouled out: None.

COAL GROVE (11-8): Kelsey Fraley 3 1 5-5 14, Kinsey Keeney 4 0 0-0 8, Alivia Noel 6 0 1-2 13, Autum Hicks 1 0 0-1 2, Bryna Guy 1 0 0-0 2, Kenadee Keaton 3 0 0-0 6, Jenna Hicks 1 0 0-0 2, Abbie Deeds 0 0 0-0 0. Totals: 11 1 5-8 47. Fouls: 13. Fouled out: None.

More z RSS Twitter

49ers beat Cowboys for berth in NFC title game

Herd staves off Arkansas State comeback in overtime road win

Chiefs’ Mahomes sustained high ankle sprain

Sensebaugh scores 27, Ohio State tops Iowa

Print Article

  • Polls

    Which of these business chains, not present in Lawrence County, would you most like to see open a location?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Special Sections