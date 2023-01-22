Lady Hornets roll past Lady Spartans Published 7:58 pm Sunday, January 22, 2023

By Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

COAL GROVE — As it turns out, 3-out-of-4 was plenty.

Email newsletter signup

The Coal Grove Lady Hornets turned in three strong quarters in a 47-25 rout of the Alexander Lady Spartans on Saturday.

“We played three pretty good quarters and things got a little sloppy in the fourth quarter which sometimes happens when you have a big lead,” said Lady Hornets’ coach Nick Miller.

“Fraley and Noel continued to score well. A shout out to Bryna Guy who scored her first career points. She’ a great team player. I’m happy for her.”

Fraley led Coal Grove with 14 points and Alivia Noel scored 13.

Kaylee Hunall scored 11 for Alexander.

The Lady Hornets (11-8) jumped out to a 17-4 first quarter lead and never looked back.

Noel had 6 points with Fraley scoring 5 points and Kenadee Keaton had 4.

The lead was 26-12 at the half as Fraley hit a 3-pointer and sank a pair of free throws.

Hudnall had 4 points for Alexander (0-15).

Coal Grove 11-8) stretched its lead to 41-14 in the third quarter as Noel got 5 points and Kinsey Keeney added 4 more.

In the fourth quarter, Hudnall got 4 points and Karah Allison hit a 3-pointer for the Lady Spartans who outscored Coal Grove 11-6.

Fraley, Keeney and Guy all had baskets for Coal Grove’s total.

Coal Grove will host Chesapeake on Monday for senior night.

Alexander 4 8 2 11 = 25

Coal Grove 17 9 15 6 = 47

ALEXANDER (0-15): Monica Thompson 1 0 0-0 2, Julianna Cain 0 0 0-0 0, Mallory Sherman 0 0 0-0 0, Kaylee Hudnall 4 1 0-0 11, McKenna Moore 0 0 0-0 0, Karah Allison 1 1 0-1 5, Ava Hoffer 2 0 2-2 6. Totals: 8 2 2-3 24. Fouls: 9. Fouled out: None.

COAL GROVE (11-8): Kelsey Fraley 3 1 5-5 14, Kinsey Keeney 4 0 0-0 8, Alivia Noel 6 0 1-2 13, Autum Hicks 1 0 0-1 2, Bryna Guy 1 0 0-0 2, Kenadee Keaton 3 0 0-0 6, Jenna Hicks 1 0 0-0 2, Abbie Deeds 0 0 0-0 0. Totals: 11 1 5-8 47. Fouls: 13. Fouled out: None.