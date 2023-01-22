Senators down Vikings in non-league game Published 1:14 am Sunday, January 22, 2023

By Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

WEST PORTSMOUTH — The first half belonged to the Portsmouth West Senators and the second half belonged to the Symmes Valley Vikings.

In the end, the game belonged to the Senators who came away with a 61-49 win Saturday.

West (6-10) took a 20-12 first quarter lead as Ryan Sissel scored 9 points while Jeffrey Bishop hit a 3-pointer as he scored 6 points with Jack Jordan adding 5 points.

Ethan Smith scored 10 points that included two 3-pointers for the Vikings (6-9).

The Senators opened up a 39-22 halftime lead with Diamond Skaggs hitting two shots from behind the arc while Bishop and Mason Parker scoring 5 points each.

The Vikings hurt themselves in the quarter by converting only 2-of-8 at the foul line.

The Senators added a point to their lead in the third quarter as Mitch Irwin had a 3-pointer as he scored 5 points with Sissel adding 4.

Will Jones scored 6 points for the Vikings who trailed 50-32.

In the fourth quarter, Smith hit two more trifectas and had 8 points and Josh Saunders also hit a 3-pointer as he scored 7 points.

Sissel had 7 of West’s 11 points.

Smith had 22 points including four 3-pointers to lead the Vikings. Saunders had 10 points and Jones added 9.

Sissel also scored 22 points as he led West. Bishop scored 11 points.

Sym. Valley 12 10 10 17 = 49

Ports. West 20 19 11 11 = 61

SYMMES VALLEY (6-9): Braden Corn 1 0 0-0 2, Jacob Cade 0 0 0-0 0, Logan Simpkins 0 0 0-0 0, Ethan Smith 5 4 0-0 22, Aleck Beckett 1 0 0-2 2, Levi Ross 0 0 0-0 0, Josh Saunders 1 1 3-4 10, Dylan Urban 1 0 0-1 2, Will Jones 4 0 1-6 9, Ayden Taylor 0 0 0-2 0, Aiden Hieronimus 1 0 0-1 2. Totals: 14 5 4-16 49. Fouls: 17. Fouled out: None.

PORTSMOUITH WEST (6-10): Jack Jordan 3 0 1-4 7, Mason Parker 1 1 0-0 5, Brayden Vernier 0 0 0-0 0, Mitch Irwin 2. 0-0 7, Jeffrey Bishop 3 1 2-3 11, Diamonte Skaggs 0 2 0-0 6, Ryan Sissel 9 0 4-5 22, Trevor Fike 1 0 1-3 3. Totals: 19 5 8-15 61. Fouls: 17. Fouled out: None.