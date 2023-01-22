South Point sets council, public meetings Published 12:00 am Sunday, January 22, 2023

Tiffany Lane project to be focus of session

SOUTH POINT — The Village of South Point has scheduled two meetings of council for Tuesday.

The first, which will take place at 7 p.m., is a special meeting to pass an emergency resolution regarding the Lawrence-Scioto County Solid Waste District.

Mayor Jeff Gaskin said there will be no other agenda items for this short meeting.

However, at 7:30 p.m., the village will host a public meeting to provide information on the Tiffany Lane project.

The engineer will be present to apprise the public of how the project will proceed.

The village will be tearing down, reconstructing and repaving that road.

Gaskin said the engineer will also meet with village officials at 5 p.m., which the public may also attend.

Meetings are held at Village Hall.