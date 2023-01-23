Garland Fugett Published 2:01 pm Monday, January 23, 2023

Garland Fugett

Garland R. Fugett, 70, of Coal Grove, died Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023, at Community Hospice, Ashland, Kentucky.

Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Wednesday at Wallace Family Funeral Home, South Point, with Pastor Dave Schug officiating. Burial will follow at Woodland Cemetery.

Email newsletter signup

Family and friends may visit the funeral home two hours before the service.

Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.wallaceffh.com.