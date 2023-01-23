Mark Massie Published 1:26 pm Monday, January 23, 2023

Feb. 13, 1960–Jan. 22, 2023

Mark Franklin Massie, 62 of Ironton, passed away peacefully at his residence on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023.

Mark was born on Feb. 13, 1960, in Columbus, a son to the late Dr. Dean F. and Esther “Sue” (Sheppard) Massie.

Mark was a graduate of Ironton High School and received his bachelor degree from Marshall University.

Mark retired in 2016, after 32 years working for the United States Treasury Department–IRS.

Mark was active in his home town, where he was a part of Ironton in Bloom, the Lawrence County Historical Society and the Rotary Club.

He is survived by his three brothers, Michael Massie, of Pedro, Mitchell Massie, of Bradenton, Florida, and Matthew (Lisa) Massie, of Pedro; and a nephew, Lucas Massie, of Pedro.

Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Thursday at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, with Pastor David Lambert officiating.

Burial will follow in Woodland Cemetery.

Visitation will be Thursday, 11 a.m. until time of the service at the funeral home.

To offer the Massie family condolences, please visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.