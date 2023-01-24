AP Ohio high school basketball polls
Published 1:22 am Tuesday, January 24, 2023
BOYS’ POLL
The Top Ten teams in the boys Associated Press Ohio high school basketball polls of the 2022-2023 season with first-place votes in parentheses, won-loss record, total points and position last week at right:
|DIVISION I
|1. Lakewood St. Edward (14)
|13-0
|166
|1
|2. Centerville (5)
|14-2
|147
|2
|3. Brecksville-Broadview Hts.
|13-1
|127
|4
|4. Akr. SVSM
|12-4
|121
|3
|5. Lewis Center Olentangy Orange
|14-2
|75
|7
|6. Cin. Elder
|13-2
|71
|6
|7. Fairfield
|13-3
|58
|5
|8. Powell Olentangy Liberty
|14-2
|52
|9
|9. Pickerington Cent.
|12-5
|44
|8
|10. Garfield Hts.
|12-3
|39
|10
Others receiving 12 or more points: Stow-Munroe Falls 38. Macedonia Nordonia 18. Avon Lake 16. Lewis Center Olentangy 14. Huber Hts. Wayne 13. Cin. Moeller 13.
|DIVISION II
|1. Cols. Bishop Ready (10)
|14-0
|162
|2
|2. Day. Chaminade Julienne (7)
|15-2
|147
|1
|3. Cin. Taft
|14-2
|124
|5
|3. Rocky River Lutheran W. (1)
|12-1
|124
|4
|5. Tol. Cent. Cath.
|11-3
|100
|3
|6. Defiance
|14-1
|87
|6
|7. Sandusky
|13-1
|79
|7
|8. Zanesville Maysville (1)
|15-0
|51
|NR
|9. Parma Hts. Holy Name
|14-0
|46
|8
|10. Cin. Woodward
|12-2
|26
|10
Others receiving 12 or more points: Youngs. Ursuline 21. Tipp City Tippecanoe 18.
|DIVISION III
|1. Casstown Miami E. (7)
|15-1
|151
|1
|2. Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. (8)
|11-4
|143
|T2
|3. Toledo Emmanuel Christian
|12-2
|116
|T2
|4. Minford
|14-1
|96
|6
|5. Ottawa-Glandorf
|11-3
|93
|4
|6. Martins Ferry
|14-0
|90
|7
|7. Findlay Liberty-Benton (2)
|15-0
|81
|8
|8. Camden Preble Shawnee (1)
|15-2
|53
|5
|9. Cols. Africentric
|13-4
|37
|T10
|10. Sugarcreek Garaway
|13-1
|33
|T10
Others receiving 12 or more points: 10, Worthington Christian 33. 12, Malvern 31. 13, Jamestown Greeneview (1) 14. 14, S. Point 12.
|DIVISION IV
|1. Richmond Hts. (16)
|16-0
|185
|1
|2. Jackson Center (2)
|14-1
|148
|3
|3. Leesburg Fairfield
|14-0
|140
|2
|4. Russia
|15-1
|130
|4
|5. Convoy Crestview
|13-1
|119
|5
|6. Hamler Patrick Henry
|13-2
|64
|6
|7. Caldwell
|15-1
|48
|9
|8. Maria Stein Marion Local
|10-3
|34
|8
|9. Lowellville
|13-1
|32
|NR
|10. Mogadore
|12-2
|27
|10
Others receiving 12 or more points: Troy Christian 24. Cornerstone Christian 21. Ft. Loramie 18. Stewart Federal Hocking 16. Cincinnati Christian (1) 13.
GIRLS POLL
The Top Ten teams in the girls Associated Press Ohio high school basketball polls of the 2022-2023 season with first-place votes in parentheses, won-loss record, total points and position last week at right:
|DIVISION I
|1. Mason (10)
|16-1
|172
|1
|2. West Clermont (5)
|18-0
|162
|3
|3. Liberty Twp. Lakota E. (1)
|16-1
|153
|2
|4. Olmsted Falls
|14-3
|95
|5
|5. Marysville (1)
|16-1
|92
|7
|6. Cin. Princeton
|14-2
|86
|4
|7. Pickerington Cent. (1)
|13-4
|60
|8
|8. Dublin Coffman
|13-4
|55
|6
|9. Bellbrook (2)
|14-2
|44
|NR
|10. Oxford Talawanda
|15-0
|33
|NR
Others receiving 12 or more points: Tol. Start 31. Powell Olentangy Liberty 27. Rocky River Magnificat 18. Fremont Ross 16. Solon 13.
|DIVISION II
|1. Kettering Alter (7)
|15-2
|161
|1
|2. Tol. Cent. Cath. (6)
|15-1
|154
|2
|3. Proctorville Fairland (3)
|17-0
|144
|3
|4. Alliance Marlington
|14-1
|121
|4
|5. Cin. Purcell Marian (3)
|15-2
|106
|5
|6. Copley
|16-1
|66
|7
|7. Chillicothe Unioto
|17-0
|65
|6
|8. Canfield
|15-1
|61
|9
|9. Hamilton Badin (1)
|15-2
|42
|T10
|10. Findlay Liberty-Benton
|15-1
|37
|NR
Others receiving 12 or more points: Waynesville 34. Thornville Sheridan 22. Gates Mills Gilmour 18.
|DIVISION III
|1. Worthington Christian (15)
|16-1
|184
|1
|2. Shaker Hts. Laurel (3)
|11-5
|126
|2
|(tie) Seaman N. Adams
|18-0
|126
|4
|4. Smithville (1)
|15-1
|101
|5
|5. Ottawa-Glandorf
|14-3
|97
|3
|6. Belmont Union Local (1)
|18-0
|87
|8
|7. Cols. Africentric
|13-3
|81
|6
|8. Wheelersburg
|15-2
|60
|7
|9. Apple Creek Waynedale
|14-2
|44
|10
|10. Cin. Country Day
|10-2
|29
|9
Others receiving 12 or more points: Milford Center Fairbanks 24. Portsmouth W. 20. Doylestown Chippewa 18. Sardinia Eastern 16. Rockford Parkway 15. Liberty Center 13.
|DIVISION IV
|1. New Madison Tri-Village (20)
|19-0
|200
|1
|2. Ft. Loramie
|16-1
|173
|2
|3. Tol. Christian
|13-2
|120
|4
|4. Sugar Grove Berne Union
|18-0
|118
|3
|5. Richmond Hts.
|14-2
|85
|6
|6. Portsmouth Notre Dame
|16-1
|80
|5
|7. Maria Stein Marion Local
|15-2
|72
|8
|8. Hannibal River
|16-1
|58
|7
|9. New Washington Buckeye Cent.
|15-2
|51
|9
|10. Crown City S. Gallia
|16-2
|33
|10
Others receiving 12 or more points: Convoy Crestview 23. New Middletown Spring. 21. Xenia Legacy Christian Academy 13. Leipsic 12. Russia 12.