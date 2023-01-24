Cheryl Pleasant Published 10:42 am Tuesday, January 24, 2023

May 22, 1950–Jan. 19, 2023

Cheryl Lee Brown Pleasant, 72, of Ironton, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023.

She was born May 22, 1950, to Jack and Lena Brown of Flatwoods, Kentucky and graduated from Russell High School Class of 1968.

She made lifelong friends working at Hills Department Store for many years and loved by everyone who met her.

She retired as the secretary at Yvonne Dekay School of Dance.

Ms. Cheryl loved kids and her doors were always open to the community.

She was everyone’s mom, tennis mom, dance mom, babysitter, band mom, Campbell Cowboy football and cheerleader mom, chauffeur, hostess, sister, wife and friend.

Cheryl loved sports and was a faithful Bengals fan, but her heart was sitting at the tennis courts cheering on her husband, son and grandkids playing tennis.

She enjoyed watching her daughter and other students at the dance studio grow up dancing and spent over 40 years attending dance competitions and recitals.

Cheryl is survived by her mother-in-law Hilda Pleasant, of Knightsdale, North Carolina; brothers, Brad Brown (Sharon), of Shelby, Kevin Brown (Janet), of Ironton; brothers-in-law, Donnie Davis Sr. (Lisa), of Patterson, New Jersey, Ronald Davis (Terry), of Pineville, North Carolina, William Dunn, of La Grang, North Carolina; sisters-in-law, Marta Pleasant Cofer (Myron), of Ironton, Nedra Davis, of Knightsdale, North Carolina, Julie Conner, of Raleigh, North Carolina, Irma Alexander, of Pleasantville, New Jersey; her children, Timothy Pleasant Jr. (Brenda), of Orlando, Florida, and Kande Pleasant (Terry), of Westerville; grandchildren, Lilly Pleasant, Timothy Pleasant, Frances Pleasant, Charlie Pleasant, Rosemary Pleasant, Josephine Pleasant, Gabriel Pleasant, Benjamin Pleasant, Eloise Pleasant, and Immanuel Pleasant, all of Orlando, Florida; her special friend, Yvonne Sinnott; and a host of family members and friends to cherish her memories.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Harold Pleasant Sr.; her parents, Jack and Lena Brown of Flatwoods, Kentucky; in-laws, Hannah Hale and Harold Pleasant, of Ironton, brother-in-law, Ronald Alexander (Ronnie) of Pleasantville, New Jersey, sister-in-law, Veleria Dunn, of La Grange, North Carolina; and granddaughter Gloria Pleasant, of Orlando, Florida.

Cremation services provided by Phillips Funeral Home 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton.

A Harold T. Pleasant Memorial Fund is set up with US Bank.

Contact the family at thepleasantfund@gmail.com. GoFundMe account: https://gofund.me/053b02b4

All proceeds will go towards the celebration of life for Tim and Cheryl Pleasant on Memorial Day. Monday, May 29, 2023, at the Ironton Elks, 416 Park Ave., Ironton, after the Memorial Day parade.

To offer the Pleasant family condolences, please go to website at www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.