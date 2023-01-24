Lady Panthers get strong shooting to down CG Published 1:07 am Tuesday, January 24, 2023

By Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

COAL GROVE — Good shooting was good news for the Chesapeake Lady Panthers.

The Lady Panthers had a good shooting night as they beat the Coal Grove Lady Hornets 56-38 in an Ohio Valley Conference game on Monday.

“We shot the ball well and that helps everything,” said Lady Panthers’ coach Chris Ball. “Coal Grove has played well lately and are very well coached. That was an impressive road win for us.”

The main shooters were Sophi Hutchinson with 25 points, Kate Ball with 19 points and Eri nHicks with 10 points. The trio combined to make seven 3-pointers.

Chesapeake (14-5, 7-5) opened up a 15-10 first quarter lead as Ball scored 7 points and Hutchinson 5. Hicks, Ball and Hutchinson all hit 3-pointers.

Kelsey Fraley, Kinsey Keeney, Alivia Noel, Autum Hicks and Kenadee Keaton all scored 2 points for Coal Grove.

The lead grew to 29-17 at the half as Hutchinson hit another trey and score 6 points and Ball also had 6 points.

Keaton scored 4 points for the Lady Hornets.

The Lady Panthers blew the game open in the third quarter by outscoring Coal Grove 17-8 as Hutchinson scored 8 points, Ball drained a pair of shots from beyond he arc and Hicks hit her second 3-pointer.

Noel scored 6 points including 4-of-6 from the foul line.

Coal Grove outscored Chesapeake 13-10 in the fourth quarter as Fraley hit a 3-pointer and had 5 points while Brannah Pauley had a trifecta.

Hutchinson had 6 pints with Hannah Webb and Hicks getting 2 points each.

Fraley had 10 points to pace Coal Grove (11-9, 3-9).

Chesapeake 15 14 17 10 = 56

Coal Grove 10 7 8 13 = 38

CHESAPEAKE (14-5, 7-5): Sophi Hutchinson 8 2 3-5 25, Robin Isaacs 0 0 0-0 0, Abbey Isaacs 0 0 0-0 0, Kate Ball 3 3 4-4 19, Brooklyn McComas 0 0 0-0 0, Hannah Webb 1 0 0-0 2, Erin Hicks 0 2 4-4 10, Clairynn Romans 0 0 0-0 0. Totals: 12 7 11-13 56. Fouls: 12. Fouled out: None.

COAL GROVE (11-9, 3-9): Kelsey Fraley 3 1 1-4 10, Kinsey Keeney 1 0 2-2 4, Branch Pauley 0 1 0-0 3, Alivia Noel 2 0 4-6 8, Autum Hicks 3 0 1-2 7, Shay Collins 0 0 0-0 0, Braelie Hitchock 0 0 0-0 0, Bryna Guy 0 0 0-0 0, Kenadee Keaton 2 0 2-2 6, Abby Collins 0 0 0-0 0, Jenna Hicks 0 0 0-0 0, Ciara Lambert 0 0 0-0 0. Totals: 11 2 10-16 38. Fouls: 14. Fouled out: None.