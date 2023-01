Mary Kolovich Published 3:51 pm Tuesday, January 24, 2023

Mary Kolovich

Mary Beth Kolovich, 35, of Grand Coulee, Washington, formerly of Huntington, West Virginia, died Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023.

A funeral service will be 2 p.m. Saturday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory in Proctorville.

Email newsletter signup

Condolences may be expressed at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.