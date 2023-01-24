Ohio High School Boys Basketball Scores

Published 10:34 pm Tuesday, January 24, 2023

By The Associated Press

Ohio High School Athletic Association

Tuesday’s Boys’ Basketball Scores

Akr. Buchtel 79, Akr. East 55

Email newsletter signup

Akr. Hoban 58, Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 55

Andover Pymatuning Valley 79, Southington Chalker 44

Apple Creek Waynedale 59, Wooster Triway 58

Ashland Mapleton 81, Jeromesville Hillsdale 51

Ashtabula Edgewood 86, Painesville Harvey 65

Attica Seneca E. 65, Crestline 57

Avon Lake 60, Berea-Midpark 57

Bainbridge Paint Valley 64, Chillicothe Unioto 58

Bay Village Bay 66, Columbia Station Columbia 52

Beallsville 59, Valley Wetzel, W.Va. 54

Belmont Union Local 63, Brooke, W.Va. 60

Berlin Hiland 50, Magnolia Sandy Valley 41

Bishop Watterson 57, Hilliard Darby 45

Botkins 49, Sidney Fairlawn 21

Brookfield 73, Youngs. Liberty 46

Bucyrus Wynford 55, N. Robinson Col. Crawford 53, OT

Caldwell 72, Cambridge 63

Caledonia River Valley 67, Bloom-Carroll 53

Campbell Memorial 49, Garrettsville Garfield 32

Can. South 62, Tuscarawas Cent. Cath. 48

Can. South 62, Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 48

Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 64, Zanesville Rosecrans 53

Canfield S. Range 60, Girard 59

Cardington-Lincoln 52, Howard E. Knox 51, OT

Carlisle 58, Brookville 48

Carrollton 68, Lisbon Beaver 45

Casstown Miami E. 57, Milton-Union 39

Centerville 97, Beavercreek 61

Chesterland W. Geauga 49, Chagrin Falls 46

Chillicothe Zane Trace 65, Williamsport Westfall 60, OT

Cin. Colerain 50, Hamilton 38

Cin. DePaul Cristo Rey 60, Cin. Oyler 58

Cin. Hills Christian Academy 55, Cin. N. College Hill 35

Cin. La Salle 64, E. Central, Ind. 53

Cin. Oak Hills 57, Cin. Sycamore 55, OT

Cin. Princeton 53, Mason 39

Cin. Riverview East 53, Cin. Gamble Montessori 36

Circleville Logan Elm 34, Chillicothe 29

Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. 83, Mayfield 75

Cols. Africentric 76, Cols. Eastmoor 54

Cols. Marion-Franklin 68, Cols. Walnut Ridge 58

Cols. Whetstone 76, Cols. Centennial 43

Columbiana Crestview 65, Warren Champion 38

Creston Norwayne 72, Wellington 38

Cuyahoga Falls 68, Aurora 47

Cuyahoga Hts. 52, Garfield Hts. Trinity 45

Dalton 71, West Salem Northwestern 45

Dover 56, Massillon Perry 27

Dresden Tri-Valley 76, Warsaw River View 41

Dublin Jerome 62, Bishop Hartley 46

E. Palestine 28, Leetonia 20

Elmore Woodmore 51, Millbury Lake 45

Fairfield 54, Fayetteville-Perry 41

Fairfield 59, W. Chester Lakota W. 54

Franklin Furnace Green 73, Willow Wood Symmes Valley 63

Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 62, Sugarcreek Garaway 58

Green 49, N. Can. Hoover 45

Greenfield McClain 63, Mowrystown Whiteoak 47

Hartville Lake Center Christian 51, Beloit W. Branch 40

Haviland Wayne Trace 52, Arlington 41

Heartland Christian 58, Youngstown Urban Scholars 19

Hilliard Bradley 43, Westerville Cent. 42

Hundred, W.Va. 70, St. Clairsville E. Richland Christian 59

Independence 62, Fuchs Mizrachi 57

Ironton 52, Chesapeake 49

Ironton Rock Hill 73, Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 48

Jackson Center 21, Ft. Loramie 13

Jefferson Area 58, Cortland Lakeview 53

John Marshall, W.Va. 69, St. Clairsville 55

Johnstown 53, Newark Licking Valley 46

Kettering Alter 68, Bishop Fenwick 57

Kirtland 45, Burton Berkshire 39

Leavittsburg LaBrae 41, Newton Falls 40

Legacy Christian 57, Clarksville Clinton-Massie 53

Lima Sr. 61, Cols. DeSales 44

Linsly, W.Va. 68, E. Liverpool 44

Lisbon David Anderson 54, Youngs. Valley Christian 49, OT

Lore City Buckeye Trail 56, E. Can. 30

Louisville 91, Alliance Marlington 51

Lowellville 58, Berlin Center Western Reserve 29

Malvern 65, Bowerston Conotton Valley 30

Mansfield Sr. 68, Millersburg W. Holmes 58

Maple Hts. 66, Shaker Hts. 56

Maria Stein Marion Local 68, St. Henry 52

Massillon Jackson 57, Uniontown Lake 53

McDonald 54, Atwater Waterloo 51

Mentor Lake Cath. 71, Andrews Osborne Academy 46

Middlefield Cardinal 61, Wickliffe 43

Milford 66, Lebanon 51

Milford Center Fairbanks 51, W. Liberty-Salem 39

Minford 69, McDermott Scioto NW 53

Mt. Orab Western Brown 43, Washington C.H. Miami Trace 41

N. Lewisburg Triad 60, Mechanicsburg 42

N. Ridgeville 89, Olmsted Falls 63

N. Ridgeville Lake Ridge 62, Oberlin 55

New Bremen 40, Celina 30

New Concord John Glenn 72, Byesville Meadowbrook 33

New Knoxville 66, Ada 56

New Lexington 52, Philo 36

Norton 59, Orrville 56

Orange 52, Gates Mills Hawken 45

Oregon Stritch 59, Carey 42

Orwell Grand Valley 64, Mantua Crestwood 57

Pataskala Watkins Memorial 51, Hebron Lakewood 44

Pemberville Eastwood 63, Tontogany Otsego 34

Piqua 57, Xenia 40

Plain City Jonathan Alder 51, Richwood N. Union 30

Poland Seminary 60, Hubbard 41

Portsmouth 80, Proctorville Fairland 69

Ravenna 58, Ravenna SE 56

Rayland Buckeye 55, Barnesville 44

Richmond Hts. 95, Beachwood 41

Rocky River Lutheran W. 75, Brooklyn 42

Rossford 50, Bloomdale Elmwood 32

S. Point 54, Gallipolis Gallia 52

Sebring McKinley 39, N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 26

Shadyside 79, Bellaire 68

Spring. Cath. Cent. 81, Cedarville 64

Spring. Kenton Ridge 60, Urbana 53, OT

Spring. NE 53, W. Jefferson 46

Spring. Shawnee 56, Lewistown Indian Lake 20

St. Marys Memorial 71, Coldwater 37

Steubenville 55, Wintersville Indian Creek 47

Stewart Federal Hocking 74, Belpre 45

Stow-Munroe Falls 69, Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 56

Strasburg-Franklin 58, Newcomerstown 16

Strongsville 60, Parma Hts. Holy Name 43

Struthers 68, Niles McKinley 65

Stryker 51, Archbold 45

Sullivan Black River 62, Mansfield St. Peter’s 45

Tallmadge 60, Richfield Revere 58

Tipp City Tippecanoe 67, W. Carrollton 53

Tol. Cent. Cath. 54, Findlay 40

Tol. Maumee Valley 71, W. Unity Hilltop 47

Toronto 48, Richmond Edison 41

Troy Christian 65, DeGraff Riverside 32

Uhrichsville Claymont 43, W. Lafayette Ridgewood 38

Van Wert 64, Rockford Parkway 45

Vienna Mathews 60, Bristol 54

Wapakoneta 49, Lima Cent. Cath. 36

Warren Howland 57, Youngs. East 31

Washington C.H. 84, Blanchester 38

Waterford 55, Racine Southern 35

Wellsville 61, Columbiana 59

West 72, Cols. Briggs 67

Westerville N. 53, Delaware Hayes 39

Westerville S. 54, Sunbury Big Walnut 44

Wheelersburg 79, Beaver Eastern 48

Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 63, Tol. Christian 50

Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 54, Sarahsville Shenandoah 49

Wooster 60, Mt. Vernon 58

Worthington Kilbourne 46, Dublin Scioto 45

Youngs. Boardman 62, Massillon 52

Youngs. Mooney 61, Salem 38

Youngs. Ursuline 68, Louisville Aquinas 35

Zanesville 59, Newark Cath. 57

Zanesville Maysville 73, Thornville Sheridan 53

More z RSS Twitter

Redmen use team effort to beat Hornets

Ironton battles to get past upset-minded Panthers

Rolen elected to baseball’s Hall of Fame

Peebles downs Lady Bobcats

Print Article

  • Polls

    Which of these business chains, not present in Lawrence County, would you most like to see open a location?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Special Sections