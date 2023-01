Patricia Wells Published 1:52 pm Tuesday, January 24, 2023

Patricia Preston Wells, 55, of Huntington, West Virginia, died Sunday, Jan. 22, 2022, at her home.

Schneider-Hall Funeral Home, Chesapeake, is assisting the family with arrangements which are incomplete.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at schneiderhallfuneralhome.com.