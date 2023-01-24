Peebles downs Lady Bobcats Published 1:55 am Tuesday, January 24, 2023

PEEBLES — Payton Johnson scored 24 points as the Peebles Lady Indians beat Green Lady Bobcats 55-20 on Monday.

Peebles (12-6) also got 14 points from Abigail Smalley and Cadence Carrol added 10.

Katelinn Satterfield and Mylee Hunt had 4 points each for Green (5-10).

Email newsletter signup

Green 4 3 9 4 = 20

Peebles 24 18 9 4 = 55

GREEN (5-10): Katelinn Satterfield 2 0 0-0 4, Lori Brown 0 1 0-0 3, Izzy Conley 1 0 0-0 2, Alex Smith 1 0 0-0 2, Mylee Brown 1 0 1-2 3, Mylee Hunt 2 0 0-0 4, Makayla Laber 0 0 0-0 0, Ava Abrams 1 0 0-0 2, Natalie Butler 0 0 0-0 0. Totals: 8 1 1-2 20. Fouls: 6. Fouled out: None.

PEEBLES (12-8): Lily McFarland 0 0 0-0 0, Payton Johnson 7 1 7-8 24, Abigail Smalley 1 4 0-0 14, Caydence Carrol 5 0 0-0 10, Angel Gray 1 0 1-2 3, Rylee Barr 1 0 0-0 2, Lydia Maddox 1 0 0-0 2, Lainee Barr 0 0 0-0 0, Ella Richards 0 0 0-0 0, Kierra Scott 0 0 0-0 0, Gracey Rowland 0 0 0-0 0. Totals: 16 5 8-10 55. Fouls: 3. Fouled out: None.