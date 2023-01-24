Redmen use team effort to beat Hornets Published 11:56 pm Tuesday, January 24, 2023

By Jim Walker

COAL GROVE — The Rock Hill Redmen decided to gang up on the Coal Grove Hornets.

Getting contributions in many different ways from a plethora of players, the Redmen beat the Hornets 73-48 in an Ohio Valley Conference game on Tuesday.

Rock Hill coach Gordy Collins said it took a total team effort to beat the Hornets.

“We got a great offensive effort from Doddridge, Porter and Adams and we got great played and effort from Dylan Griffith, Victor Day and Izzak Cox,” said Collins.

Porter finished with 26 points, Doddridge had 23 and Adams scored 13 to pace the Redmen (7-8, 2-8).

Owen Johnson has 17 points to lead Coal Grove (4-12, 3-8).

Porter hit a 3-pointer as he scored 9 point and Doddridge had 6 points to give Rock Hill a 19-14 first quarter lead.

Johnson had 9 points including a 3-pointer with Elijah Dillon also hitting a trey.

Doddridge came back to score 11 points in the second quarter and Rock Hill broke the game open by outscoring the Hornets 20-4 and it was 39-18 at the half.

The lead grew to 56-27 after three quarters as Porter got 8 points with Adams and Doddridge scoring 4 each.

Johnson had 4 of the Hornets’ 9 points.

Coal Grove outscored Rock Hill 21-17 in the fourth quarter as Levi Jenkins, Karsen Frecka and Johnson all scored 4 points each.

Day scored 6 points and Porter got 5 more to pace the Redmen.

Rock Hill 19 20 17 17 = 73

Col Grove 14 4 9 21 = 48

ROCK HILL (7-8, 2-8): Noah Doddridge 9 0 5-8 23, Dylan Griffith 0 0 2-2 2, Brayden Adams 3 1 4-7 13, Izzak Cox 1 0 0-0 2, Blake Porter 10 1 3-5 26, Victor Day 3 0 1-2 7, Levi Jenkins 0 0 0-0 0, Gavin Wissman 0 0 0-0 0, Nixon Snavely 0 0 0-0 0. Braiden Medley 0 0 0-0 0, Braxton Harper 0 0 0-0 0. Totals: 26 2 13-22 73. Fouls: 11. Fouled out: None.

COAL GROVE (4-12, 3-8): Gavin Gipson 0 0 0-0 0, Luke Jenkins 2 0 1-2 5, Steven Simpson 0 0 0-0 0, Kaden Murphy 0 0 0-0 0, John Turner 0 0 0-0 0, Landon Davis 2 0 2-2 6, Elijah Dillon 3 1 0-0 9, Owen Johnson 6 1 2-2 17, Kody Harmon 0 1 0-0 3, Karsen Frecka 3 0 0-3 6, Caden Turner 1 0 0-0 2. Totals: 17 3 5-9 48. Fouls: 19. Fouled out: None.