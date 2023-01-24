Redwomen slip by Lady Trojans 50-47 for another exciting win Published 1:14 am Tuesday, January 24, 2023

By Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

PORTSMOUTH — The Rock Hill Redwomen keep learning and it keeps them winning.

Rock Hill keeps learning how to win close games at the finish with a 50-47 win over the Portsmouth Lady Trojans in an Ohio Valley Conference game on Monday.

Rock Hill and Portsmouth were tied with less than 2 minutes to play, but the Redwomen found a win to win their third straight game by 3 points or less.

“That’s was a great win. Our girls played well. Hadyn’s defense was outstanding tonight on Reid. She had to face guard her all night,” said coach Bailey.

“But the big thing is our girls are learning how to finish games. They are doing really well with every situation thrown at them.”

The game was tied at 44-all with 1:45 to play when J’lynn Risner had a putback to give Rock Hill the lead.

But Sienna Allen hit a foul shot and then made two more free throws with 27 seconds left as the Lady Trojans went up 47-46.

Hazley Matthews took the inbounds pass and went the distance for a layup and Rock Hill was up for good at 48-47 with 21 seconds on the clock.

The Lady Trojans missed a shot and the ball went out of bounds. The ball was awarded to Rock Hill which caused a disagreement and a technical foul was called.

Matthews hit both free throws with 6 seconds to play and a last second heave by Allen was off the mark.

Matthews finished with 24 points with Bailey scoring 11 and Risner 10.

Allen scored 24 points as she made 13-of-14 from the line including 7-of-8 in the fourth quarter. Bailey’s defense limited Reid to only 5 points.

Allen scored 6 points and Reid hit a 3-pointer as Portsmouth (14-4, 7-4) took a 12-11 first quarter lead.

Matthews hit a pair of 3-pointers and Bailey added a trifecta for Rock Hill (15-5, 11-1).

The Redwomen went up 28-24 at the half as Bailey drilled two 3-pointers and got 8 points, Matthews had a trey and 5 points with Risner a triple and a foul shot.

Allen and Savannah Cantrell scored 4 points each.

The Lady Trojans got within 40-38 in the third quarter as Allen hit a trey and was 4-of-4 at the line while Savannah Cantrell also sank a 3-pointer.

Matthews hit a 3-pointer and scored 9 points for the Redwomen.

“I told everyone that we give them their money’s worth. They had a big crowd. It was a great environment. It was a great night against a great team,” said coach Bailey.

“But we had a lot of support from Rock Hill, too. Besides our fans, the junior high parents came, our administrators were there, even a policeman who works our games. I was happy to have such great support.”

Rock Hill 11 17 12 10 = 50

Portsmouth 12 12 14 9 = 47

ROCK HILL (15-5, 11-1): Hadyn Bailey 1 3 0-0 11, Hope Easterling 0 0 1-2 1, Hazley Matthews 4 4 4-4 24, Lola Hankins 1 0 0-0 2, Hayleigh Risner 1 0 0-0 2, J’lynn Risner 3 1 1-3 10. Totals: 10 8 6-9 50. Fouls: 15. Fouled out: None.

PORTSMOUTH (14-4, 7-4): Emily Cheatham 2 0 1-2 5, Sienna Allen 4 1 13-14 24, Daysha Reid 1 1 0-0 5, K.K. Mays 2 0 0-0 4, Katie Ankrom 0 0 0-0 0, Savannah Cantrell 2 1 2-2 9. Totals: 11 3 16-18 47. Fouls: 13. Fouled out: Cantrell.