Saddler’s clutch shot gives Lady Pointers win Published 1:11 am Tuesday, January 24, 2023

By Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

SOUTH POINT — To get a big win the South Point Lady Pointers’ needed a big shot.

Well, Emma Saddler came up big.

Saddler hit a baseline jumper with 8 seconds to play that gave South Point the lead and the Lady Pointers held on to edge the Ironton Lady Fighting Tigers 26-25 in an Ohio Valley Conference game on Monday.

After Saddler scored, Ironton missed a shot and got the rebound, but a travel call gave the ball back to the Lady Pointers who ran out the final second.

“That was a good win for us. It was a defensive struggle,” said South Point coach Dave Adams.

“Ironton jumped out early but we were able to chip away each quarter and Emma Saddler hit big shot to win it.”

Ironton (3-16, 2-10) took an 11-4 first quarter lead as Peyton Deer, Kirsten Williams and Isabel Morgan all hit 3-pointers.

Camille Hall and Sarah Mitchell had baskets for South Point (6-10, 5-6).

Hall had 4 points and Liz Ermalovich 3 as South Point cut the deficit to 16-11 at the half.

Teegan Carpenter had a 3-pointer and Williams sank 2 free throws for Ironton.

The Lady Pointers outscored Ironton 9-4 in the third quarter to take a 20-19 lead.

Saratina Jackson and Hall scored 4 points each. Peyton Deer’s trifecta accounted for all of Ironton’s scoring in the quarter.

East team scored 6 points in the fourth quarter. Jasmyn Jones, Jackson and Saddler had South Point baskets while Carpenter drained a 3-pointer, Williams had a basket and Deer a foul shot.

Ironton 11 5 3 6 = 25

South Point 4 7 9 6 = 26

IRONTON (3-16, 2-10): Peyton Deer 0 2 1-2 7, Khamil Martin 0 0 0-0 0, Evan Williams 0 0 2-2 2, Teegan Carpenter 0 2 0-0 6, Kirsten Williams 1 1 2-2 7, Isabel Morgan 0 1 0-0 3, Emerson White 0 0 0-0 0. Totals: 1 6 5-6 25. Fouls: 7. Fouled out: None.

SOUTH POINT (6-10, 5-6): Kaelyn Jones 0 0 0-0 0, Liz Ermalovich 1 0 2-4 4, Camille Hall 5 0 0-0 10, Sarah Mitchell 1 0 0-0 2, Jasmyn Jones 1 0 0-0 2, Emma Saddler 1 0 0-0 2, Keona Hopkins 0 0 0-0 0, Saratina Jackson 3 0 0-1 6. Totals: 12 0 2-5 26. Fouls: 9. Fouled out: None.