Taliaferro, Lady Dragons win big to stay unbeaten Published 1:05 am Tuesday, January 24, 2023

By Jim Walker

GALLIPOLIS — There’s a new shooter taking aim at the target.

Isa Taliaferro scored a career-high 18 points as the Fairland Lady Dragons rolled to an 81-26 Ohio Valley Conference win over the Gallipolis Blue Angels on Monday.

Besides Taliaferro, Tomi Hinkle scored 14 points, Bree Allen 13 and Bailey Russell added 10 for the first place Lady Dragons (19-0, 12-0).

The Lady Dragons jumped ahead 24-10 in the first quarter as Taliaferro hit a pair of 3-pointers and Kamryn Barnitz scored 6 points.

Kenya Peck had 5 points as she and Maggie Davis each hit 3-pointers for Gallipolis (2-16, 0-11).

Allen drained two 3-pointer and scored 8 points and Kylee Bruce hit a trey and scored 5 points as the lead ballooned to 57-21 at the half.

Emma Hammons scored 4 points and Taylor Barnes and Mary Howell made trifectas for the Blue Angels.

Fairland outscored Gallipolis 20-2 in the third quarter to lead 77-23. Taliferro and Hinkle scored 6 points each.

Fairland 24 33 20 4 = 81

Gallipolis 10 11 2 3 = 26

FAIRLAND (19-0, 12-0): Taegan Leep 0 0 0-0 0, Isa Taliaferro 6 2 0-0 18, Addison Godby 1 0 0-0 2, Reece Barnitz 3 0 0-0 6, Sierra Pemberton 0 0 0-0 0, Aubrey Stephenson 0 0 0-0 0, Bree Allen 2 3 0-0 13, Tomi Hinkle 5 0 4-4 14, Kamryn Barnitz 3 0 3-3 9, Bailey Russell 3 1 1-2 10, Avery Byers 0 0 0-0 0, Hannah Taylor 0 0 0-0 0, Kylee Bruce 2 1 2-2 9. Totals: 25 7 10-11 81. Fouls: 12. Fouled out: None.

GALLIPOLIS (2-16, 0-11): Taylor Barnes 0 1 0-0 3, Mary Howell 0 1 0-0 3, Emma Hammons 2 0 0-0 4, Chanee Cremeens 2 0 4-7 8, Kenya Peck 1 1 0-2 5, Maggie Davis 0 1 0-0 3, Natsuko Hattori 0 0 0-0 0, Lamiyah Wilson 0 0 0-0 0, Halli Angel 0 0 0-0 0, Lizzy Hunt 0 0 0-0 0. Totals: 5 4 4-9 26. Fouls; 7. Fouled out: None.