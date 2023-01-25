Bobcats creep closer to SOC title Published 11:29 pm Wednesday, January 25, 2023

By Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

FRANKLIN FURNACE — It’s getting closer.

Email newsletter signup

The Green Bobcats moved another step closer to clinching the Southern Ohio Conference 1 title with a 73-63 win over the Symmes Valley Vikings on Tuesday.

Levi Sampson, Jon Knapp and Abe McBee combined for 56 points as Green improved to 16-4 and 11-0 in the SOC. Sampson scored 22 points, Knapp 21 and McBee 13.

Josh Saunders scored 12 points to lead the Vikings and Aleck Beckett added 10.

Green jumped out to a 24-13 first quarter lead as Sampson drained a 3-pointer and scored 12 points, Knapp and Abe McBee had 4 each and Levi Blevins hit a 3-pointer.

Braden Corn hit a 3-pointer and scored 7 points for the Vikings (6-10, 4-7).

The Bobcats extended the lead to 44-29 at the half as Sampson scored 10 more points.

Saunders scored 5 points, Will Jones had 4 and Aydan Taylor hit a 3-pointer for the Vikings.

Symmes Valley sliced 2 points off the deficit in the third quarter to trail 56-43. Saunders buried a 3-pointer and got 5 points and Jacob Cade was 3-of-4 at the foul line.

Knapp had 7 points including a 3-pointer and Levi Waddell added a 3-pointer to keep Green in front.

The Vikings made a run at the Bobcats in the fourth quarter as Aiden Hieronimus hit a 3-pointer and scored all 9 of his points and 4 other players scored as Symmes Valley outscored Green 20-17.

But Knapp scored 8 points, Abe McBee had 6 points and Gabe McBee added a 3-pointer as Green choked off any Vikings’ comeback hopes.

Sym. Valley 13 16 14 20 = 63

Green 24 20 12 17 = 73

SYMMES VALLEY (6-10, 4-7): Levi Ross 1 0 0-02, Braden Corn 3 1 0-2 9, Jacob Cade 0 0 3-4 3, Logan Simpkins 1 0 0-0 2, Aydan Taylor 0 1 0-0 3, Aleck Beckett 5 0 0-0 10, Josh Saunders 4 1 1-2 12, Ethan Smith 3 0 0-0 6, Will Jones 3 0 1-2 7, Aidan Hieronimus 3 1 0-0 9. Totals: 23 4 5-10 63. Fouls: 10. Fouled out: None.

GREEN (16-4, 11-0): Levi Blevins 1 1 0-0 5, Levi Sampson 9 1 1-1 22, Jon Knapp 9 1 0-0 21, Abe McBee 6 0 1-3 13, Levi Waddell 2 0 0-0 4, Gabe McBee 1 1 1-2 6, Landon Kimbler 0 0 0-0 0. Totals: 26 6 3-6 73. Fouls: 9. Fouled out: None.