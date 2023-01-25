Let their voices ring out Published 12:00 am Wednesday, January 25, 2023

Symmes Valley students to take part in Ohio All State Children’s Choir

WILLOW WOOD — Three students from Symmes Valley Elementary have been chosen to take part in an all-state choir event in Columbus next month

Karen Jarvis, music teacher for the school, said that Addison Berry, Kyla Carpenter, and Adalyn Corn will perform with the Ohio All State Children’s Choir on Feb. 2.

Jarvis said the students had to audition for the event and were the first from the school to do so.

The choir will perform as part of the Ohio Music Education Association conference.

“They have an all-state band and have had an all-state choir for several years,” Jarvis said.

The event is set for the Greater Columbus Convention Center, located at 400 N. High St., and will take place at 5 p.m. It is free and open to the public.

For more information, visit https://www.omea-ohio.org.