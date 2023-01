Linda May Published 11:11 am Wednesday, January 25, 2023

Linda May

Linda Katherine May, 55, of Ironton, died Jan. 23, 2023.

She was survived by her husband, Craig May.

Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Friday at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, with Pastor George Cade officiating.

Visitation will be on Friday, noon until the time of the service at the funeral home.

To offer the May family your condolences, visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.