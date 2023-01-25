Porter’s last-second 3 lifts Redmen over Vikings Published 11:32 pm Wednesday, January 25, 2023

By Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

WILLOW WOOD — Blake Porter got a little side action to get to the top.

Porter took an inbounds pass from the sidelines, moved behind a pick at the top of the key and hit a 3-pointer with 1.5 seconds left to lift the Rock Hill Redmen past the Symmes Valley Vikings 46-45 on Wednesday.

Porter made five 3-pointers on the night as he scored 19 points. Izzak Cox added 10 points for the Redmen (8-8).

The Vikings (6-11) were led by Ethan Smith with 16 points.

Symmes Valley took a 16-12 first quarter lead as Braden Corn hit a 3-pointer and scored 5 points, Josh Saunders had 4 points and Smith also had a trifecta.

Porter had 5 points as he and Victor Day each hit 3 pointers with Cox getting the other 4 points including 2-of-3 at the line.

The Redmen rallied to take a 29-28 halftime lead as Porter nailed three 3-pointers and Brayden Adams scored 4 points in the second quarter.

The Vikings got 5 point from Will Jones and 4 from Smith.

Rock Hill added a point to its lead in the third quarter as Cox scored 4 points, Porter hit a trey and Day made 2-of-4 at the line.

Smith hit a 3-points and scored 5 of the Vikings’ 8 points in the quarter.

In the fourth quarter, the Vikings outscored the Redmen 9-8 as Smith got 4 points, Saunders drained a 3-pointer and Jacob Cade added a basket.

Noah Doddridge had a basket while Porter also had a basket and the winning 3-pointer for Rock Hill.

Rock Hill 12 17 9 8 = 46

Sym. Valley 16 12 8 9 = 45

ROCK HILL (8-8): Noah Doddridge 2 0 0-0 4, Dylan Griffith 0 0 0-2 0, Brayden Adams 2 0 1-2 5, Inzak Cox 4 0 2-3 10, Victor Day 0 1 2-4 5, Blake Porter 2 5 0-0 19. Totals: 10 6 5-11 46. Fouls: 9. Fouled out: None.

SYMMES VALLEY (6-11): Braden Corn 2 1 0-0 7, Jacob Cade 1 0 1-2 3, Logan Simpkins 0 0 0-0 0, Ethan Smith 5 2 0-0 16, Aleck Beckett 1 0 1-2 3, Levi Rosse 2 0 0-0 4, Josh Saunders 2 1 0-0 7, Will Jones 2 0 1-1 5, Aydan Taylor 0 0 0-0 0, Aiden Hieronimus 0 0 0-0 0. Totals: 15 4 3-5 45. Fouls: 10. Fouled out: None.