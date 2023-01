Carl Patrick Published 12:42 pm Thursday, January 26, 2023

Carl Patrick

Carl Raymond Patrick, 85, of South Point, died Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023.

Graveside services will be noon Monday at Highland Memorial Gardens, South Point, with Pastor Billy Markins officiating.

Wallace Family Funeral Home, South Point, is honored to assist the family with arrangements.

Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.wallaceffh.com.