DeWine nominates Baldridge as director of Ohio Department of Agriculture Published 12:00 am Thursday, January 26, 2023

COLUMBUS — Gov. Mike DeWine announced Friday that he will nominate State Rep. Brian Baldridge, R- 90, of Winchester, to be the next director of the Ohio Department of Agriculture.

Baldridge a former four-term Adams County commissioner, represented a legislative district which encompasses all of Adams and Scioto counties and parts of Brown County.

Until December, prior to redistricting, it also included part of Lawrence County, including Ironton.

Baldridge and his family operate Baldridge Farms, which has both livestock and crop production. The Baldridge family has farmed in Ohio for seven generations.

“I am pleased to nominate Brian Baldridge for director of the Ohio Department of Agriculture,” DeWine said. “Brian knows the industry and is passionate about promoting Ohio agriculture. He also shares my vision for making needed improvements to the Ohio State Fairgrounds.”

Baldridge also previously served as a trustee for Wayne Township for two terms.

“It has been a tremendous honor to represent the people of Ohio’s 90th House District over the past four years,” Baldridge said in a statement. “I will continue to serve Ohio to the best of my ability in this new capacity.”

In addition to his elected public service, Baldrige has served his community as a firefighter and paramedic for the Wayne Township Fire Department. He also served as a career firefighter and paramedic with the Anderson Township Fire Department.

Baldrige must be confirmed by the Ohio Senate.

“I am extremely grateful to the people of Southern Ohio for putting their trust in me over the last few years,” Baldridge added. “I also want to thank Gov. DeWine and Lt. Governor Husted for the opportunity to serve in this important role. It is bittersweet to leave the House, but I could not be more excited for my future at the Department of Agriculture.”