Macedonia water project gets $2M boost Published 12:00 am Thursday, January 26, 2023

Signed into law by Biden on Dec. 29, 2022

A project to extend water service to residents in the Macedonia Hill area was awarded $2 million in funding in the federal omnibus spending bill passed by Congress and signed into law by President Joe Biden.

According to a news release from the Lawrence County Rural Water District, the Hecla Water Association received a phone call on Dec. 31, 2022 from U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, notifying them that the funds were included in the fiscal year 2023 omnibus appropriations bill signed into law on Dec. 29, 2022.

The $2 million was awarded to Hecla Water Association and will be transferred through the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to the Ohio EPA’s State Drinking Water Fund.

The Macedonia Hill Water Extension Project will provide public water to approximately 51 homes in the Macedonia Hill area of Lawrence County.

The area currently lacks adequate drinking water and private wells in the area are inadequate.

On Oct. 15, 2021, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced that Hecla Water Association was awarded $250,000 in H2Ohio funding for the engineering design of the project. On Dec. 14, 2021, Hecla Water Association and Ohio EPA signed the grant agreement.

On Aug. 19, 2022, Hecla Water Association’s project engineer, Strand Associates, Inc., completed the engineering plans and submitted the Permit to Install application to Ohio Environmental Protection Agency. Hecla Water Association anticipates the Permit to Install and plans will be approved by the Ohio EPA in this month.

The project is currently estimated to cost $5,861,000. The Hecla Water Association has pledged $100,000 in tap fees, $200,000 to extend a new 8-inch line from the Shaffer Tank to the Buffalo Road intersection, and spent $17,000 to purchase property for a booster station. The Lawrence County Commissioners have pledged $100,000 in ARPA funding.

The project team is working hard to obtain the remaining $3,194,000 needed to fully finance the project.