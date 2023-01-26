Richard Lewis Sr. Published 2:51 pm Thursday, January 26, 2023

Richard Lewis Sr.

Richard Eugene Lewis Sr. 64, of Flatwoods, Kentucky, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023.

He was preceded in death by his grandson, Colton Allen Lewis; and his beloved pet, Kassie.

He is survived by his parents, Jack and Carol Lewis; his wife, Dawn (Walters) Lewis; his son, Richard Lewis Jr.; his son’s mother, Mary Leith; his stepdaughter, Kayla Koerper; his grandchildren, Elijah and Kylie Lewis; his siblings, Paul (Kathy) Lewis, Deanna (Mark) Haas, and Alys (Troy) Patrick; his mother-in-law, Elizabeth Walters; his sister-in-law, Suzzie (Keith) Zornes; and numerous nieces, nephews, family and friends.

Rick was a 1977 graduate of South Point High School and had been both employee and entrepreneur.

He was also a proud Kentucky Colonel.

Rick was also blessed with many talents including his humor, his voice and his ability to pour out his emotions through music to serve the God he loved.

He will be truly missed by all those who knew and loved him.

Funeral service will be noon Monday at Resurrection Hope United Methodist Church, at the corner of Seventh and Wyanoke streets in Ironton, with Pastor Terry Jones officiating.

Visitation will be 3–5 p.m. Sunday at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, and also Monday at Resurrection Hope United Methodist Church, from 11 a.m. until the time of the funeral service.

Please visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net to offer condolences to the family.