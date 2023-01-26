Three busted for meth in Coal Grove Published 12:00 am Thursday, January 26, 2023

COAL GROVE – Three people were arrested in Coal Grove on Thursday morning on drug charges after officers found methamphetamine and Fentanyl in their car.

The Coal Grove Police Department conducted a traffic stop on a motor vehicle.

Upon contact with the occupants the officers discovered that a male passenger, Jerry Bryan, had a felony warrant for drug possession.

Email newsletter signup

The officers spoke with the occupants who admitted that the vehicle possessed a large quantity of methamphetamine.

Upon search of the vehicle the officers located and seized several controlled substances including approximately 33 grams of suspected methamphetamine, six grams of suspected Fentanyl, 20 unknown orange pills and approximately $511 dollars in cash.

Bryan, Jason Franz and Peggy Sytsma, all of Ashland Kentucky, were charged with second-degree felony trafficking in drugs and additional charges.

They were incarcerated in the Lawrence County Jail.

The Coal Grove Police Department would like to thank the Ironton Police Department for their assistance on this case.