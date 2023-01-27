Daniel Hieronimus Published 3:05 pm Friday, January 27, 2023

Daniel Hieronimus

Sept. 9, 1948–Jan. 26, 2023

Daniel R. Hieronimus, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023.

Dan was born Sept. 9, 1948, in Ironton, son to the late Albert “Bill” and Betty (Pruitt) Hieronimus.

He is survived by his loving wife, Janet (Waller) Hieronimus, whom he was married to for 37 years.

Dan was a graduate of Dawson Bryant High School, received a Bachelor’s Degree from Ohio University and a Master’s Degree from Marshall University.

He was a graduate of the Ohio Peace Officers Training Academy and the Federal Bureau of Investigation National Academy in Quantico, Virginia.

Dan was an Ohio State Trooper for eight years leaving with the rank of sergeant. He was a Lawrence County Sheriff for twelve years; director of Development for Youth Development Corp; administrator for the Ohio Department of Youth Services, was Safe Schools and Communities coordinator for the Lawrence County Educational Service Center and retired as executive director of the STAR Community Justice Center in 2008.

Dan served six years with the U.S. Army Reserve 92nd Battalion, member of Leadership Tri-State, Appalachian Family and Children’s First Council, National and Ohio Granges, Ohio Correctional and Courts Services, The Ohio Farm Bureau and a volunteer at Boy Scout camp Oyo.

Dan was founder and director of the Anti-Drug Air Show, which raised money for local charities in the Tri-State. He loved flying and was certified to teach flying both in a fixed wing plane and helicopter. He was owner of Hier AV Inc. and flew aerial banners over the Tri-State and in particular Marshall University football games for many years.

He also had a snow plow business for many years.

Dan loved animals and riding his motorcycle and invented the “McTotem,” which was a carrier for dogs on trike motorcycles. He did this for his beloved dog, Charlie, and sold them nationwide.

Dan also was honored to run for the Ohio Senate and House of Representatives.

Dan was a member of the Ashland-area Emmaus community.

In addition to his wife, Dan is survived by a daughter, Daniele (Michael) Kibbey, of Evansville, Indiana; son, Richard Tyler Hieronimus, of Ironton; grandchildren, Makenna Kibbey, Canaan Kibbey, Piper Hieronimus, Sarah Winters (Antony) Brock, of Lexington, Kentucky; and great-granddaughter, Gabbi Brock; and great-grandson, Xander Brock.

Dan is also survived by three brothers, Chuck (Sherry) Hieronimus, of Berea, Kentucky, Phil Hieronimus, of Ironton, and Bill (Jane) Hieronimus, of Charleston, West Virginia; four sisters, Sandy Donnally, of Marysville, Treva (Randy) Brumfield, of Ironton, Mary (Dan) Smith, of Geneva, Florida, and Sharon (D’Andre) Stinnett, of Florida.

Dan was a member of First Baptist Church of Ironton and he loved Jesus Christ, his savior, and created a “Cross Campaign,” wherein he made yard crosses which he planted across the city and United States on his travels.

Funeral services will be 12:30 p.m. Wednesday at First Baptist Church of Ironton, 304 S. Fifth St., Ironton, with Pastors Eric Barnes and David Lambert officiating. Burial will follow in Woodland Cemetery.

Visitation will be Wednesday from 10:30 a.m. until the time of the service at the church.

At the family’s request, donations can be made in memory of Dan to First Baptist Church of Ironton.

To offer condolences to the family, please visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.