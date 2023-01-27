Millard Bailey Published 3:26 pm Friday, January 27, 2023

Millard Bailey

May 8, 1940–Jan. 26, 2023

Millard “Gordy” Bailey, 82 of Ironton, passed away Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, at his residence surrounded by his family.

Gordy was born May 8, 1940 in Pedro, the son of the late Ernest Bailey and Hazel Layne Bailey.

He attended Pedro schools and was of the Baptist Faith.

He was retired from the Laborers Local 83 in Portsmouth.

He enjoyed going to flea markets, auctions and loved going to dirt track races.

In his spare-time it was spent with his family, grandchildren and his 18 great-grandchildren and was expecting two more, that meant the world to him.

He was preceded in death by, in addition to his parents; two brothers, Carl Bailey and Ernest “Bugs” Bailey; five sisters, Edna “Jean” Joseph, Freda Sinnott, Ruth Akers, Faye Fox and Sara Bailey; and a grandson, Derrick Barnes.

Those left to cherish his memory is his loving wife of 59 years, Barbara (Jenkins) Bailey, whom he married on June 22, 1963; one son, Rick (Linda) Bailey, of Wheelersburg; three daughters, Cindy (Shayne) Barnes, Angie (Todd) White, and Kristi (Mike) Joseph, all of Ironton; the following grandchildren, Ricky (Paula) Bailey, of Patriot, Nikki (Mike) Pare’ of Phoenix, Arizona, Lindsey (Shane) Ward, of South Point, Brandon (Alexis) Williams, of Lucasville, Kimberly (Josh) Peyton, of Ironton, Ashley (Christopher) Kellogg, of South Point, Madison Barnes, of Ironton, Stefanie (Robert) Markins, of Ashland, Kentucky, Justin (Sierra) White, of Ironton, and Courtney (Ryan) Fradd, of Ironton; and his two special caregivers, Paul Moore and Judy Bailey.

Graveside service will be 11 a.m. Monday at Hecla Cemetery with Pastor Matt O’Bryant officiating.