OneOhio Recovery Foundation invites applications to panel Published 12:00 am Friday, January 27, 2023

COLUMBUS – The OneOhio Recovery Foundation is now accepting applications from Ohioans interested in joining its expert panel, a group of independent advisors that will guide is distribution of more than $400 million to support addiction relief, recovery and prevention efforts across Ohio.

“The board members know their communities well and many have extensive professional and lived experience in addiction, but we also know the value of independent, expert advice and that’s what we’re seeking from the expert panel. We encourage Ohioans with knowledge of addiction and public health, as well as a desire to serve, to consider applying,” said OneOhio Recovery Foundation chair Larry Kidd.

Expert panel members will consult with and offer expert guidance to the board and the members of its 19 regional boards across the state as projects are considered for funding.

Ohioans with expertise in addiction prevention, treatment and recovery, pain management, public health and other related fields are encouraged to apply.

Six members of the nine-person expert panel will be selected by the foundation board, two members are appointed by the governor and one by the attorney general.

Members will serve without compensation.

Ohioans interested in applying should visit OneOhioFoundation.com/Expert-Panel-Application and submit a completed application using the online form or by emailing the PDF application to Apply@oneohiofoundation.com.

All applications and applicant resumes must be received no later than Feb. 17, 2023.

“In addition to reflecting a range of professional fields related to substance abuse and addiction, we want the expert panel to include individuals who have lived or shared experience with the challenges of addiction,” Kidd said. “This wide scope will help ensure that our statewide efforts can effectively address all aspects of the opioid epidemic in communities large and small across the state.”

At its January meeting, the foundation board approved an expert panel policy, setting forth the role, duties, organizational structure and methods of appointment for members who will serve on the panel.