Simpson sparks Lady Vikings rout of Western

Published 11:04 pm Saturday, January 28, 2023

By Jim Walker


Symmes Valley Lady Vikings’ Desiree Simpson (14) hits a jump shot as Western Lady Indians’ Jordyn Rittenhouse (10) applies the defensive pressure. The Lady Vikings won 58-35 as Simpson scored 18. (Photo by Tim Gearhart)

 


Symmes Valley Lady Vikings junior Desiree Simpson displays the game ball when she pulled down the 500th rebound of her career. (Photo by Tim Gearhart)

By Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

Email newsletter signup

WILLOW WOOD — Simpson made it look simple.

Desiree Simpson scored all 18 of her points in the first half as Symmes Valley built a 25-point lead and the Lady Vikings rolled to a 58-35 win in a Southern Ohio Conference game on Saturday.

Jordan Ellison added 12 points as 9 different players scored for the Lady Vikings.

Western’s Kenzi Ferneau scored a game-high 29 points including six 3-point goals.

Symmes Valley (12-9, 11-2) went ahead 16-7 in the first quarter as Simpson scored 12 of her points with Ellison scored 4 points.

Ferneau hit a 3-pointer and had 4 points for Western (5-12, 4-6).

The lead ballooned to 34-9 at the half as Ellison scored 6 points with Brenna Tibbs and Simpson scoring 4 points each.

Maci Colburn had the lone basket for the Lady Indians.

Western was able to slice 2 points from the lead in the third quarter but still trailed 46-23.

Ferneau drained three 3-pointers and scored 13 of Western’s 14 points in the quarter.

Kaitlyn Maynard had 4 points as four different players had 2 points in the quarter.

The backups finished the fourth quarter with Kaylee Maynard and Allie Day each hitting 3-pointers for Symmes Valley as each team scored 12 points.

Ferneau made two more 3-pointers and had all 12 of Western’s points.

Western    7 2 14 12 = 35

Sym. Valley 16 18 12 12 = 58

WESTERN (5-12, 4-6): Breleigh Tackett 1 0 0-2 2, Jordyn Rittenhouse 0 0 2-4 2, Reagan Hutchinson 0 0 0-0 0, Kerrigan Marhoover 0 0 0-0 0, Kenzi Ferneau 3 6 5-8 29, Maci Colburn 1 0 0-2 2, Emma Henderson 0 0 0-0 0. Totals: 5 6 7-14 35. Fouls: 12. Fouled out: None.

SYMMES VALLEY (12-9, 11-2): Lindsey Freeman 2 0 0-0 4, Lydia Saunders 1 0 2-8 4, Kaylee Maynard 0 1 0-0 3, Haillee Beckett 3 0 0-0 6, Jordan Ellison 6 0 0-0 12, Brenna Tibbs 2 0 0-0 4, Eden Sells 0 0 0-0 0, Carly Durst 0 0 0-0 0, Desiree Simpson 9 0 0-2 18, Enola Cade 0 0 0-0 0, Rylie Loudenburg 0 0 0-0 0, Kaycee Thompson 0 0 0-0 0, Allie Day 0 1 0-0 3, Kaitlyn Maynard 2 0 0-0 4. Totals: 25 2 2-10 58. Fouls: 11. Fouled out: None.

More z RSS Twitter

Thundering Herd routs Georgia State, 103-65

Western’s FT shooting helps beat Vikings

Bengals, Burrow confident as they face Kansas City

Redwomen down Lady Pointers; Bailey scores milestone 1,000th point

Print Article

  • Polls

    Do you plan to vote in the city and village mayoral elections this year?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Special Sections