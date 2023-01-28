Simpson sparks Lady Vikings rout of Western Published 11:04 pm Saturday, January 28, 2023

By Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

WILLOW WOOD — Simpson made it look simple.

Desiree Simpson scored all 18 of her points in the first half as Symmes Valley built a 25-point lead and the Lady Vikings rolled to a 58-35 win in a Southern Ohio Conference game on Saturday.

Jordan Ellison added 12 points as 9 different players scored for the Lady Vikings.

Western’s Kenzi Ferneau scored a game-high 29 points including six 3-point goals.

Symmes Valley (12-9, 11-2) went ahead 16-7 in the first quarter as Simpson scored 12 of her points with Ellison scored 4 points.

Ferneau hit a 3-pointer and had 4 points for Western (5-12, 4-6).

The lead ballooned to 34-9 at the half as Ellison scored 6 points with Brenna Tibbs and Simpson scoring 4 points each.

Maci Colburn had the lone basket for the Lady Indians.

Western was able to slice 2 points from the lead in the third quarter but still trailed 46-23.

Ferneau drained three 3-pointers and scored 13 of Western’s 14 points in the quarter.

Kaitlyn Maynard had 4 points as four different players had 2 points in the quarter.

The backups finished the fourth quarter with Kaylee Maynard and Allie Day each hitting 3-pointers for Symmes Valley as each team scored 12 points.

Ferneau made two more 3-pointers and had all 12 of Western’s points.

Western 7 2 14 12 = 35

Sym. Valley 16 18 12 12 = 58

WESTERN (5-12, 4-6): Breleigh Tackett 1 0 0-2 2, Jordyn Rittenhouse 0 0 2-4 2, Reagan Hutchinson 0 0 0-0 0, Kerrigan Marhoover 0 0 0-0 0, Kenzi Ferneau 3 6 5-8 29, Maci Colburn 1 0 0-2 2, Emma Henderson 0 0 0-0 0. Totals: 5 6 7-14 35. Fouls: 12. Fouled out: None.

SYMMES VALLEY (12-9, 11-2): Lindsey Freeman 2 0 0-0 4, Lydia Saunders 1 0 2-8 4, Kaylee Maynard 0 1 0-0 3, Haillee Beckett 3 0 0-0 6, Jordan Ellison 6 0 0-0 12, Brenna Tibbs 2 0 0-0 4, Eden Sells 0 0 0-0 0, Carly Durst 0 0 0-0 0, Desiree Simpson 9 0 0-2 18, Enola Cade 0 0 0-0 0, Rylie Loudenburg 0 0 0-0 0, Kaycee Thompson 0 0 0-0 0, Allie Day 0 1 0-0 3, Kaitlyn Maynard 2 0 0-0 4. Totals: 25 2 2-10 58. Fouls: 11. Fouled out: None.